Joe’s Fishing Hole: How is the road to …?

This time of year one of the questions that I get asked is, “How is the road to …” Anglers should realize that many of the roads that lead to some of our favorite fishing holes may not be a priority for the various road departments.
This means that often they won’t be quickly cleared and anglers should always err on the side of caution. Anglers should also venture forth prepared to spend a night or two or three in case they get stuck.
Just like hunters, anglers should leave a trip plan with a responsible person. The trip plans should contain the three “W’s.” Each trip plan should include who is going, where you are going and when you will be back.
The “who” should include names, phone numbers and a description of the vehicle you will be driving. It is much easier to find a vehicle, especially in the snow or bad weather, than it is to find a person.
The “where” is obvious. Name the water you are going to fish and don’t go anywhere else. It doesn’t do any good to tell where you are going if you aren’t there when they come looking for you.
The “when” needs to be realistic. If you are going to fish until dark and then have an hour drive home, don’t say you will be home at 5:00. Put down 6:00 or 7:00 pm.
Make sure you are either home or have contacted the person you left the trip plan with at the prescribed time. If you aren’t, they should immediately start looking for you. With the appropriate trip plan most lost or stuck parties are found within 24 to 48 hours of being lost or stuck.
WILDHORSE
As of Thursday, January 30, ice thickness ranged from eight to 14 inches depending upon location on the lake and if there was some slush that froze adding to the thickness of the ice. With the addition of a few inches of snow and some warm temperatures, slush can be a problem, especially if venturing off some of the “paths” that people have made. Both trout and perch fishing have slowed a bit, though would still be considered good. Anglers have been fishing the same spots for weeks now which may be accounting for this. Instead, try some new areas, though be aware that if travelling onto unblemished snow, travel may be difficult for ATVs due to slush. If fishing for perch find water that is 30 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The warm weather has ice receding at South Fork and on Thursday, January 30, the lake was approximately 50% open water and 50% unsafe ice. Along the northeast shoreline anglers can fish from shore as much of it is open water. Fly fishsermen have been catching trout using a variety of nymphs as well as stripping wooly buggers. Spin anglers should be trying dark colored spinners or minnow type imitations as well as worms or PowerBait. Rainbow colored garlic scented bait seems to be working the best.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
This impoundment is covered in unsafe ice with the aerators running to prevent a winter fish kill. There will be no fishing report until spring when it becomes ice free.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road to Wilson is 4WD and there has been no recent report on ice. However, conditions here are often similar to South Fork, so expect unsafe ice and possibly some open water
RUBY LAKE NWR
The road in the valley is hard in the morning but muddy in the afternoon on your way out. Most of the collection ditch is ice free. Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Anglers report catching mostly 10 to 14-inch fish in many areas, with a few 15 to 20 inchers thrown in once in a while. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. In other words, BWO (blue wing olive) emerger and dry fly patterns, Griffith’s gnats and ants. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Egg patterns should be working now. Harrison Pass is closed.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is still covered with approximately eight inches of ice but no fishing report. Generally fishing through the ice is good for 10 to 14 inch trout using a jig tipped with a worm.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
CCR is mostly open water and much of the reservoir open to shoreline fishing. Any remaining ice should be considered unsafe and anglers are advised to stay off the ice. Anglers should be able to catch trout on a variety of tackle including spinners, wet flies, nightcrawlers and powerbait.
CAVE LAKE
Access to the lake is now permitted. There is around 5 inches of safe ice along the shore and 6 to 9 inches of ice in the middle. Fishing pressure has been low so no report on how fishing has been. Expect fair to good fishing for 10 to12 inch fish using PowerBait or worms on small jigs.
COMINS LAKE
The lake is sitting at capacity and spilling water into the North Valley of Steptoe Valley Wildlife Management Area. Ice is sitting at 11 to 12 inches throughout most of the lake. Fishing last weekend was fair for trout. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait. Anglers also report catching largemouth bass through the ice.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir remains at capacity and ice is sitting at 8to 10 inches throughout the lake. Some variation in ice depth may be present were the creek comes into the lake and anglers should use caution when fishing this area. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies and powerbait.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold water, fishing is slow on the streams. Snow and ice buildup along shorelines make walking along streams treacherous. With the recent precipitation and warm weather, flows are up on some streams in Elko County. Nymphs and small streamers should be working, though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold weather. On warmer cloudy afternoons, blue wing olive emerger and dry fly patterns may be worth a try. Many gauging stations are inoperable due to ice. As of Thursday, January 30, the Bruneau was flowing at 44 cfs, the Owyhee River at 49 cfs, and the Jarbidge is flowing at 7 cfs. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. Salmon Falls Creek was flowing at 88 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 4 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at between 50 and 75 cfs, Cleve Creek at 7 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 4 cfs.