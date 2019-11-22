Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice melting, but not for long

Penrod and Hendricks arms east of the highway opened up a bit this week with the winds associated with the stormfront breaking up the ice even though the weather was cooler. Expect them to freeze back up this weekend and the whole lake to start freezing over Thanksgiving weekend. Trout fishing continues to be good while bass fishing is slow and pretty much done for the year. Trout are cruising the shallows making shore fishing productive. The Penrod Arm has been the popular place for anglers. However, trout are being caught in many areas around the lake, so if you have a favorite spot, try it first. Trolling from a boat with minnow imitators has been productive for trout but the state park will be taking the dock out of the water on Sunday. This is also the time of year when midges become the staple food for trout so fly rodders should break out chironomid patterns. Black balanced leeches with some blue or red flash have also been productive. Of course, the standby wooly buggers, leech patterns, hares ears, prince nymphs and copper Johns should all work as well. Chartreuse PowerBait, perch colored minnow imitations and black or dark green spinners with gold or yellow spots should be tried by spin fishermen. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept. Fishing in the stream below the dam is still good. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis. The dock at the state park boat ramp will be taken out of the water on Sunday, November 24.