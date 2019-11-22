Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice melting, but not for long

While it wasn’t a lot, we got some much needed moisture this week. Following a very wet water year, this water year (started Oct. 1) has started off extremely dry. Hopefully, this isn’t a harbinger of things to come this winter.
The flip side of this is that the past three years have been close to or above average so our reservoirs and streams are in good condition right now and the next six months are generally when northern Nevada see’s most of our moisture hit the ground.
Another upside to this week’s storm front is the windy weather has broken up some of the ice at area reservoirs that just a couple of weeks ago were starting to ice up in the arms. However, the cooler daytime highs that came with the front will allow the cold nighttime temperatures to start the winter freeze in earnest.
If you like to fish soft water, then getting out over this weekend is recommended as area lakes will start freezing in earnest over the next couple of weeks.
WILDHORSE
Penrod and Hendricks arms east of the highway opened up a bit this week with the winds associated with the stormfront breaking up the ice even though the weather was cooler. Expect them to freeze back up this weekend and the whole lake to start freezing over Thanksgiving weekend. Trout fishing continues to be good while bass fishing is slow and pretty much done for the year. Trout are cruising the shallows making shore fishing productive. The Penrod Arm has been the popular place for anglers. However, trout are being caught in many areas around the lake, so if you have a favorite spot, try it first. Trolling from a boat with minnow imitators has been productive for trout but the state park will be taking the dock out of the water on Sunday. This is also the time of year when midges become the staple food for trout so fly rodders should break out chironomid patterns. Black balanced leeches with some blue or red flash have also been productive. Of course, the standby wooly buggers, leech patterns, hares ears, prince nymphs and copper Johns should all work as well. Chartreuse PowerBait, perch colored minnow imitations and black or dark green spinners with gold or yellow spots should be tried by spin fishermen. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept. Fishing in the stream below the dam is still good. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis. The dock at the state park boat ramp will be taken out of the water on Sunday, November 24.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing has finally gotten good here with a number of angler reporting limits of three- to five-pound trout! Anglers at Coyote Cove were catching trout averaging 14 to 18 inches using worms or PowerBait. Fly rodders from float tubes have done well with sparsely tied leech patterns along the weed beds at the south end of the lake and anywhere there is a ledge dropping off into deeper water. Fishing is fair to good from the main boat ramp cove up to the dam. Black leeches have worked at the south end and chironomids were working at the main boat ramp cove. Other flies to try include black, brown or wine colored wooly buggers and leaches, hares ears, prince nymphs, Carrie specials, balanced leeches and copper Johns. For spin anglers dark spinners with gold or yellow contrast colors and minnow imitating lures should all work. Bait fishermen should use very small worms on a small hook or PowerBait rolled into a bell shape and floated off of the bottom using a slip sinker. Bass fishing has slowed considerably and is probably done for the year. Fishing below the dam in the river has been good with low flows between 15 and 20 cfs and with very clear water, fishing the pools is best. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept. Expect the coves around the lake to start freezing over Thanksgiving weekend.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The water level is down and the boat ramp is no longer useable. While there had been ice forming along the shore, this week’s wind broke much of it up. That being said, this lake will probably freeze over Thanksgiving weekend so if you like to fish it, get out this weekend. Fishing for trout has been fair to good while fishing for blue gill and bass has been slow to fair. The same presentations as at South Fork should also work well here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent fishing report from Wilson. Generally, the same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork or Wildhorse, should also work well here. Shore anglers should be seeing success for trout with the colder water temperatures.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
You have free articles remaining.
No recent report. Trout fishing had been fair to good while bass fishing was slow at last report but like other lakes in the region expect this impoundment to freeze over Thanksgiving weekend.. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners were working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. For bass dark soft plastic baits with sparkles are working as are minnow type imitations.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10- to 12-inch trout with some ice along the shoreline. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Trout are also hitting small midge dries and emergers. The lake was stocked with approximately 500 ten-inch trout a month ago. This lake should be freezing over soon.
CAVE LAKE
Due to work that needs to be done on the dam, the water level will be dropping over the next few weeks. During construction, Cave Lake State Park will remain open to the public, and visitors can continue to enjoy kayaking, fishing, swimming, and other recreational activities. The lake will remain easy to access, and the health of area fish and wildlife will not be impacted. The fish will occupy a smaller area within the lake, potentially improving catch rates. The boat dock, however, will be closed for the duration of the project. Expect the shorelines to be muddy as the lake recedes leaving the old saturated bottom behind. Fishing has been fair to good, but the lake is starting to ice up.
COMINS LAKE
Trout fishing has been fair to good. Much of the middle and south end of the lake had been covered in unsafe ice though with the warmer temps and the winds, it did break some of the ice up. The north end of the lake has been open water for fishing, though there is ice in most areas where there are tules and cattails. For trout, anglers should try Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails … etc.). It is also the time to use chironomid patterns under an indicator. With the forecast colder temperatures expect the lake to start freezing over the next week.
ILLIPAH
Trout fishing has picked up with anglers doing well near the inlet of the lake for both browns and rainbows. The south end of the lake has been icing up and will probably freeze over with unsafe ice this week.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The lake level has dropped over the past few weeks and fishing is slow. There was a problem with one of the outflow valves being stuck open, but it is fixed now.
ANGEL LAKE
Angel Lake is completely frozen over and there will be no fishing reports until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
ALPINE LAKES
Most of the high mountain lakes are iced over and there will be no fishing reports on the high mountain lakes in the Rubies or East Humboldt’s until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold nights, fishing has slowed a bit on the streams and there is ice forming so take care when walking the shorelines. Dry fly season is pretty much over.. Nymphs and small streamers should be working. Soft hackles swung through runs and riffles can be very effective in the fall for browns, brookies or tiger trout where there is enough water. Fishing the tailwaters below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good for reservoir sized fish though flows below South Fork Reservoir are low and anglers will have the best luck hitting the pools where larger fish have been trapped due to the low flows. As of Thursday November 21, the East Fork of the Owyhee at 25 cubic feet per second (cfs), the Bruneau River at 30 cfs, the Jarbidge River at 6 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 65 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 5 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt between 15 and 20 cfs, Cleve Creek at 9 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 5 cfs.