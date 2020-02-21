Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice won’t last much longer for fishing

As stated a couple of weeks ago, it is a tale of two lakes. Wildhorse has about 15 inches of ice and South Fork is more than half open water with very unsafe ice on the rest. If anglers want to get out and ice fish Wildhorse, you should probably get out over the next couple of weeks as the 10 day forecast for Wildhorse calls for highs in the mid to high 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
As a general rule, Wildhorse starts to open up by mid-March. As the snow starts to melt and the water level rises, a ring of open water appears around the edges. Depending upon wind, you may be able to get on the ice first thing in the morning, but later in the day have to find somewhere else to get off the ice as the wind moves the ice around.
The snow pack has dropped over the past few weeks from between 100 and 140% of normal to the low to mid 80% range for most basins, though the Owyhee River Basin (Wildhorse) is at 95% and the eastern Nevada basin in the Ely area is at a very disappointing 68% of normal.
The upside to the snowpack is that while the levels are below normal, the water content of the snow is high with the snow water equivalent levels ranging between 85 and 98% of normal in all of the northeastern Nevada basins except the eastern Nevada Basin which is 78% of normal.
With area reservoirs at good levels right now, and the snow water equivalent averaging around 90%, this should be another good year for anglers.
Wildhorse
As of Thursday, ice thickness averaged 12 to 15 inches depending upon location on the lake with very little slush. There is a crust on top of much of the ice which makes walking easier, but there are some areas that have blown clear and are very slick walking. Both trout and perch fishing continue to be good both in size and numbers. If fishing for perch find water that is 30 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. Most anglers have been fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the main body of water between them. The northern and southern parts of the lake have mostly been ignored, but should produce fish as well. Both perch and trout were being caught by a small group of anglers by the old road bed at the southern end of the lake. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
South fork Resevoir
The warm weather has ice receding at South Fork and on Thursday the lake was approximately 60% open water and the rest unsafe ice. Fishing has been slow to fair, though the fish being caught are nice ones averaging 18 to 20 inches and very fat. Along the northeast shoreline anglers can fish from shore as much of it is open water. There has also been some open water (at least in the afternoons) along Jet Ski Beach for shore fishing and the northwest end of the lake has open water for shore fishing. Fly fishermen have been catching trout using a variety of nymphs (black and red have been good colors) as well as stripping wooly buggers. Egg patterns are also working especially in the northeast corner of the lake by the dam. Spin anglers should be trying dark colored spinners or minnow type imitations as well as worms or PowerBait. Rainbow colored garlic scented bait seems to be working the best. Fishing in the stream below the dam has also produced some fish though it has been slow to fair.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
This impoundment is covered in unsafe ice as well as a large pool of open water in the middle, with the aerators running to prevent a winter fish kill. There will be no fishing report until spring when it becomes ice free.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road to Wilson is very rutted and the lake is mostly covered in unsafe ice. The water level is rising and is causing a small ring of water around the edges, but no recent report as to whether there is enough open water for fishing. Probably not worth the trip at this time.
You have free articles remaining.
RUBY LAKE NWR
With the drier weather, the road in Ruby Valley has dried out and it was being graded a week or two ago. Access to the valley is still through Secret Pass as Harrison Pass is snowbound. The collection ditch is ice free. Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Anglers report catching mostly 10 to 14-inch fish in many areas, with a few 15 to 20 inchers thrown in every once in a while. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface and egg patterns have worked as have streamers and spinners. In other words, BWO (blue wing olive) emerger and dry fly patterns, Griffith’s gnats and ants. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is still covered with approximately eight inches of ice but the reservoir is starting to fill which may produce a ring of open water soon. Fishing has just been fair using PowerBait or worms.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
CCR is mostly open water and much of the reservoir open to shoreline fishing. Anglers should be able to catch trout on a variety of tackle including spinners, wet flies, nightcrawlers, and powerbait.
CAVE LAKE
Access to the lake is now permitted. There is around 6 to 9 inches of ice. Fishing pressure continues to be low so no report on how fishing has been. Expect fair to good fishing for 10- to 12-inch fish using PowerBait or worms on small jigs. Please follow the signs showing the lake access for safety reasons.
COMINS LAKE
The lake is sitting at capacity and spilling water into the North Valley of Steptoe Valley Wildlife Management Area. The north end of the lake has a large area of open water along the western shore for shore fishing and anglers have been catching fish there. The rest of the ice at the north end of the lake should be considered unsafe. The south end of the lake still has some safe ice though anglers should drill some test holes as they venture upon it. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir remains at capacity and ice is sitting at 6 to 10 inches throughout the lake. Some variation in ice depth may be present were the creek comes into the lake and anglers should use caution when fishing this area. With the warmer temperatures, it is time to start drilling test holes as you venture upon the ice here as a precaution. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold water, fishing is slow on most streams. The trick is to slow your presentation down. Snow and ice buildup along shorelines make walking along streams treacherous. Nymphs and small streamers should be working, though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold weather. On warmer cloudy afternoons, blue wing olive emerger and dry fly patterns may be worth a try. Many gauging stations are inoperable due to ice. As of Thursday, February 20, the Bruneau station was showing ice though three weeks ago it was at 44 cfs and should be similar now. The Owyhee River station is also iced over though last week it was flowing at 29 cfs. The Jarbidge River is at 7 cfs. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. Salmon Falls Creek was flowing at 88 cfs, Lamoille Creek is iced over, South Fork of the Humboldt at 44 cfs, Cleve Creek showing ice and Steptoe Creek at 4 cfs. Big Creek near Austin doesn’t have a gauging station, but fishing for brown trout here has been fair to good here.