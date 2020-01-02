Joe's Fishing Hole: Slow start to winter precip

As of Thursday, January 2, the ice was between six and seven inches thick with two to three inches of snow on top. There is about six inches of snow on the shore. Anglers were catching quite a few perch in a number of places, with the middle of the Hendricks Arm producing a fair number of the fish in about 25 feet of water. Trout fishing has also been good for 14 to 18-inch fish in shallower water. If fishing for perch find water that is 25 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.