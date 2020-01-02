Joe's Fishing Hole: Slow start to winter precip

Looking at the USGS Snotel site for precipitation for the current water year that started on October 1st, it appears that much of Nevada has only received about 80% of the precipitation that it normally would have received by this time on an average year.
While much of our precipitation comes in the form of snow in the winter, two of our three biggest months for precipitation are already behind us. While November and December were below average for precipitation, let’s hope that January picks up some of the slack and that we have an above average spring for moisture.
The bright spot in all this is that most of our area reservoirs are at or near capacity after a great water year last year. This should make for great ice fishing for those lakes that have enough safe ice for fishing and great still water fishing next spring after ice out.
The downside to a low precipitation winter is that our streams will suffer next summer as the snowpack in the mountains make up Nevada’s natural reservoir that feed the streams all summer. As always with water in Nevada it seems to be either boom or bust.
So break out your dancing shoes and strike up the band for some snow dances and pray for more moisture to fall throughout the rest of the winter and into the spring. As is often said in the West, whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.
WILDHORSE
As of Thursday, January 2, the ice was between six and seven inches thick with two to three inches of snow on top. There is about six inches of snow on the shore. Anglers were catching quite a few perch in a number of places, with the middle of the Hendricks Arm producing a fair number of the fish in about 25 feet of water. Trout fishing has also been good for 14 to 18-inch fish in shallower water. If fishing for perch find water that is 25 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork is about 75% covered in unsafe ice with some open water for shore fishing in a few spots. Jet Ski Beach had some open water that produced a fish or two on New Year’s Day. As of Thursday, January 2, the only open water along the shore was a small stretch between Coyote Cove and Jet Ski Beach. With it’s exposure, and elevation it may be a couple of weeks before there is safe ice here. But who knows? The way this winter is going, it may never be safe.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
This impoundment is covered in unsafe ice with the aerators running to prevent a winter fish kill. There will be no fishing report until spring when it becomes ice free.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Wilson has about two inches of unsafe ice and the road is 4wd to get there.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. However, some parts of the ditch are icing up especially the north end. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Egg patterns should be working now. There was a couple of inches of unsafe ice at the main boat ramp. Harrison Pass is closed.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is still covered with approximately four to six inches of ice. Drilling test holes as you venture upon the ice is highly recommended. No report on anglers fishing here.
CAVE LAKE
Access to the lake is closed as the water level has been lowered significantly due to issues with the dam and in preparation for work on the dam next spring.
COMINS LAKE
Ice here is averaging about six inches with thicker ice is at the south end and some anglers have been catching nice trout through the ice. The north end of the lake has a bit thinner ice with some open water by the dam on the warm afternoons and anglers should drill test holes as they venture onto the ice to check for thickness with the variable weather. Fishing has been good for 14 to 18 inch trout using jigs tipped with a worm.
ILLIPAH
At last report Illipah was completely covered with three to five inches of borderline safe ice and was spilling. With the colder weather it may be safe, but anglers are encouraged to drill a series of test holes before venturing upon the ice.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
This lake is covered in unsafe ice.
ANGEL LAKE
Angel Lake is completely frozen over and the road is closed for the winter, so there will be no fishing reports until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
ALPINE LAKES
The high mountain lakes are iced over and there will be no fishing reports on the high mountain lakes in the Rubies or East Humboldt’s until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
STREAMS
With low flows fishing is slow on the streams and streambanks are difficult to navigate. Snow and ice buildup along shorelines makes walking along streams treacherous. Nymphs and small streamers should be working though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold weather. Many gauging stations are inoperable due to ice. As of Thursday, January 2, the Bruneau station was iced over. The Jarbidge is flowing at 6 cfs. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. The east fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 39 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek was at 75 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 4 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 21 cfs, Cleve Creek at 8 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 5 cfs.