Joe's Fishing Hole: Stay try to prevent hypothermia

The first, and often the only symptoms a person suffering from hypothermia will recognize are shivering, numb hands and lack of dexterity. Even then these symptoms are often denied and ignored, so never enjoy the outdoors alone as it is easier to spot hypothermia in others than yourself.

After that, blue lips and fingernails, along with violent shivering, loss of muscular control and most importantly the ability to make rational decisions are symptoms that the victim has become moderately to severely hypothermic.

It is important to get the person warmed up as quickly as possible by getting them into dry clothes, in a sleeping bag or blanket, or using skin to skin contact with another person. Warm, sweet drinks provide heat to the core and may help release blood back out to the extremities.

Get them out of the wind and if possible into some form of shelter. Shelter can be anything from a sleeping bag, tent or even better, a vehicle with the heater on.

Since anglers are inherently on or near the water, great care must be taken to stay dry. By following a few simple rules like staying dry, never fishing alone, wearing appropriate clothing in layers and avoiding alcohol or other drugs, you can enjoy the outdoors, even when conditions deteriorate.

