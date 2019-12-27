Joe's Fishing Hole: The ice is nice at Wildhorse

With the colder weather, ice continues to form and while most of the ice on our waters is still unsafe there are a couple of places that finally have ice thick enough for ice fishing. Wildhorse Reservoir has safe ice and is fishing well. Comins Lake in Ely is also producing nice trout through the ice on the south side of the lake.
On the other hand, South Fork and other area reservoirs are covered in unsafe ice. With South Fork’s exposure and elevation it may be a couple of more weeks before it has safe ice, depending upon the weather.
For those of you who have never ice fished, you are in for a surprise. It is relaxing, quite easy and much more social than its warm weather cousin. Contrary to popular myth, ice anglers can use pretty much the same gear that they use during the summer with just a few minor exceptions.
To get started in ice fishing, you basically need a rod, terminal tackle, a way to cut a hole through the ice and something to skim the ice off of the water in the hole. Anything else, as far as fishing gear goes, is a bonus.
As far as rods go, many anglers do use a lightweight full-length rod, but it is easier to use a rod that is built specifically for ice fishing. These are generally around 18 inches in length and have a small reel loaded with fishing line developed to stay limp even in extremely cold weather. The lighter rods are for fish like perch, allowing the angler to notice the light strike of the perch, while a little stouter rod can handle the strength of the fight that a 14- to 20-inch trout puts up.
There are two types of augers, the spoon and the blade auger and prices range between $50 and $100, with power augers starting around $350 and going up from there. For hand augers, I prefer the blade type auger as it seems to cut the ice faster and with less effort. In the hands of a reasonably fit person, you can cut a hole in 2 feet of ice in a little more than 5 minutes. The trick is to keep the blades sharp.
In Nevada, for the purposes of ice fishing, the maximum size hole you can cut in the ice is 10 inches. Obviously the larger the diameter of the hole, the more ice you are cutting through and therefore the more energy and time it takes to cut the hole. Most anglers like to use an 8-inch auger but even a 6-inch auger is generally large enough for most of our fish.
Other considerations for ice fishing include the very important act of staying warm. Well insulated waterproof boots are a must. For those on a budget, many department stores carry snow boots with a felt liner that are reasonably priced. These aren’t great for hiking, but they work well when standing or sitting on the ice waiting for a strike. Obviously a good coat and wool gloves are also a must. Your hands are going to get wet, and wool will still hold warmth when it is wet.
A plastic sled to carry your gear onto the ice with is nice and a five-gallon bucket that can double both as a chair and as a container to carry your fish off the ice with. Sun block is especially important on sunny days as your face will get a double whammy of sun as it reflects off of the snow or ice. Finally, a good thermos full of hot cocoa or coffee and munchies will make the day much more enjoyable.
WILDHORSE
As of Thursday, December 26, the ice was between five and six inches thick. Anglers were pulling in some perch just off of the state park boat ramp. Expect both perch and trout fishing to be good this year through the ice. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork is covered in unsafe ice. With it’s exposure, and elevation it may be a couple of weeks before there is safe ice here.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
This impoundment is covered in unsafe ice with the aerators running to prevent a winter fish kill. There will be no fishing report until spring when it becomes ice free.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent fishing report from Wilson. Conditions here are often similar to South Fork, so consider it covered with unsafe ice.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. However, some parts of the ditch are icing up especially the north end. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PTs, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Egg patterns should be working now. There was a couple of inches of unsafe ice at the main boat ramp. Travel over Harrison Pass is not recommended.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is still covered with approximately 2 inches of unsafe ice.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
This lake is at about 80% capacity and has some open water though the shorelines are becoming covered in ice.
CAVE LAKE
Access to the lake is closed as the water level has been lowered significantly due to issues with the dam and in preparation for work on the dam next spring.
COMINS LAKE
Has ice ranging from three to five inches. The thicker ice is at the south end and some anglers have been catching nice trout through the ice. Anglers should drill test holes as they venture onto the ice to check for thickness with the variable weather.
ILLIPAH
At last report Illipah was completely covered with two to three inches of porous unsafe ice and was spilling. With the colder weather it may be safe, but anglers are encouraged to drill a series of test holes before venturing upon the ice.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
This lake is covered in unsafe ice.
ANGEL LAKE
Angel Lake is completely frozen over and the road is closed for the winter, so there will be no fishing reports until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
ALPINE LAKES
The high mountain lakes are iced over and there will be no fishing reports on the high mountain lakes in the Rubies or East Humboldt’s until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
STREAMS
With low flows fishing is slow on the streams and streambanks are difficult to navigate. Snow and ice buildup along shorelines makes walking along streams treacherous. Nymphs and small streamers should be working though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold weather. Many gauging stations are inoperable due to ice. As of Thursday, December 26, the East Fork of the Owyhee and the Bruneau stations are iced over. The Jarbidge is flowing at 8 cfs. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. Salmon Falls Creek is at 65 cfs, Lamoille Creek iced over, South Fork of the Humboldt at 30 cfs, Cleve Creek at 8 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 5 cfs.