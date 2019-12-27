Joe's Fishing Hole: The ice is nice at Wildhorse

There are two types of augers, the spoon and the blade auger and prices range between $50 and $100, with power augers starting around $350 and going up from there. For hand augers, I prefer the blade type auger as it seems to cut the ice faster and with less effort. In the hands of a reasonably fit person, you can cut a hole in 2 feet of ice in a little more than 5 minutes. The trick is to keep the blades sharp.

In Nevada, for the purposes of ice fishing, the maximum size hole you can cut in the ice is 10 inches. Obviously the larger the diameter of the hole, the more ice you are cutting through and therefore the more energy and time it takes to cut the hole. Most anglers like to use an 8-inch auger but even a 6-inch auger is generally large enough for most of our fish.

Other considerations for ice fishing include the very important act of staying warm. Well insulated waterproof boots are a must. For those on a budget, many department stores carry snow boots with a felt liner that are reasonably priced. These aren’t great for hiking, but they work well when standing or sitting on the ice waiting for a strike. Obviously a good coat and wool gloves are also a must. Your hands are going to get wet, and wool will still hold warmth when it is wet.