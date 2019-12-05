Joe's Fishing Hole: Time to winterize spinning tackle

Clean out your tackle box. It is amazing the stuff that ends up accumulating there. I have found globs of soft plastics in the bottom from leaving my box in the car on a hot summer day. Clean and re-organize it. Clean off your lures and baits, tightening the eyes on them, replacing worn split rings and sharpening the hooks. Make sure everything is dry and store with the rest of your gear in a dark, cool place.

As of Thursday, December 5, the lake was between 25 – 40% ice covered with very unsafe ice. There are still some spots along the shoreline where one may fish open water, but they are disappearing. The 10 day forecast is mixed with most nights in the teens and 20s and daytime highs in the 30s and even around 40 degrees, so while ice will continue to grow, safe ice is a ways out. With the ice buildup, boating is done for the year. If you want to fish from a boat, go to South Fork. Up to now, fishing for trout has been good. Bass fishing is done for the year. For fly rodders black balanced leeches with some blue or red flash have been productive. Of course, the standby wooly buggers, leech patterns, hares ears, prince nymphs and copper Johns should all work as well. Chartreuse PowerBait, perch colored minnow imitations and black or dark green spinners with gold or yellow spots should be tried by spin fishermen. Fishing in the stream below the dam is has also been good especially in the pool directly below it. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.