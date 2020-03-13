Joe's Fishing Hole: Try cold weather fishing

WILDHORSE

It is still winter at Wildhorse and as of Thursday, March 12, ice thickness averaged around 15 inches with a thin layer of crusty snow on top. The ice at the bottom of the boat ramp is a bit broken from atv traffic getting on and off the ice. If ice fishing near the highway culvert in the Penrod arm, take care as this is one of the first places to start to melt with the current flowing through the culvert. On the warm sunny afternoons, the snow melts and some areas of slush. Both trout and perch fishing fair to good in both size and numbers. If fishing for perch find water that is 30 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. Most anglers have been fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the main body of water between them. The northern and southern parts of the lake have mostly been ignored, but should produce fish as well. Both perch and trout were being caught by a small group of anglers by the old road bed at the southern end of the lake. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.