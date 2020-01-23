Joe's Fishing Hole: What's your limit?

As of Thursday, January 23, ice thickness ranged from 8-14 inches depending upon location on the lake and if there was some slush that froze adding to the thickness of the ice. Slush pockets have are fairly common with the warm afternoons melting the snow so wear waterproof boots. Anglers continue to catch perch, with the middle of the Hendricks Arm, the Penrod Arm, the beach off of the State Park and the goose island area all producing good numbers. Trout fishing has also been good for 14 to 18-inch fish in shallower water, though an occasional trout is caught while perch fishing. If fishing for perch find water that is 25 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.