Joe's Fishing Hole: What's your limit?

An angler at Ruby Lake NWR had two fish on a stringer and was in the process of reeling in his third fish, which is the limit there, when approached by a game warden. As he landed the fish and looked like he was getting ready to put the fish on the stringer, the warden asked him if he was done fishing for the day.
He told the warden he wasn’t but was going to release the rest of the fish he caught. The gentleman was unaware that once you reach your limit, you can’t fish any more. If he were to catch another fish, then he would have had one fish over the limit in his possession until it was released.
The other issue is if the fish can’t be released because it was injured while being caught, then he had no way legal way of getting out of that predicament. If the fish is in your possession, you are over the limit. If you release a dying fish, then it is wanton waste. Both citable infractions.
The other part of the daily limit that is misunderstood is that your possession limit is the daily limit. If you want to go fishing for trout at South Fork, where the daily limit is five, and you have four trout in the freezer, then you may only catch one trout. Legally you have five in your possession, one in hand and four at home.
If the fish at home have been prepared in some manner such as cooked, smoked, dried or canned, they are no longer considered as part of your possession limit and you can go fish again. Fish that have just been cleaned or filleted are not considered prepared and do count as part of your limit.
Of course, once the fish are eaten, they are no longer considered in your possession, even if they haven’t been digested yet. Since we all know that fish are good for us, eat a lot of fish so you can fish a lot!
WILDHORSE
As of Thursday, January 23, ice thickness ranged from 8-14 inches depending upon location on the lake and if there was some slush that froze adding to the thickness of the ice. Slush pockets have are fairly common with the warm afternoons melting the snow so wear waterproof boots. Anglers continue to catch perch, with the middle of the Hendricks Arm, the Penrod Arm, the beach off of the State Park and the goose island area all producing good numbers. Trout fishing has also been good for 14 to 18-inch fish in shallower water, though an occasional trout is caught while perch fishing. If fishing for perch find water that is 25 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The warm weather has ice receding at South Fork and on January 23 the lake was easily one third (if not more) open water. Tomera Cove and the cove at the main boat ramp were both about 50% open water. All along the northeast shoreline anglers can fish from shore as much of it is open water. Fly fishermen have been catching trout using a variety of nymphs as well as stripping wooly buggers.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
This impoundment is covered in unsafe ice with the aerators running to prevent a winter fish kill. There will be no fishing report until spring when it becomes ice free.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road to Wilson is 4WD and there has been no recent report on ice. However, conditions here are often similar to South Fork, so expect unsafe ice and possibly some open water.
RUBY LAKE NWR
The road in the valley is hard in the morning but muddy in the afternoon on your way out. Most of the collection ditch is ice free, though there are still some areas of ice. Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Anglers report catching mostly 10 to 14-inch fish in many areas, with a few 15 to 20 inchers thrown in once in a while. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Egg patterns should be working now. There is six inches of ice at the main boat ramp. Harrison Pass is closed.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is still covered with approximately eight inches of ice but no fishing report. Generally fishing through the ice is good for 10 to 14 inch trout using a jig tipped with a worm.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
CCR is partially ice covered with very unsafe ice and about 60% (or more) of the reservoir open to shoreline fishing. The ice should be considered unsafe and anglers are advised to stay off the ice. Anglers should be able to catch trout on a variety of tackle including spinners, wet flies, nightcrawlers, and powerbait.
CAVE LAKE
The Ely Rotary Club Ice Fishing Derby has been cancelled. Cave Lake is temporarily shut down to angler access. The park is open, but no access is allowed on or near the lake.
COMINS LAKE
The lake is sitting at capacity and spilling water into the North Valley of Steptoe Valley Wildlife Management Area. Ice is sitting at 11-12 inches throughout most of the lake. Catch rates have been improving after a slow start in earlier winter with fish ranging from 16-22 inches. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait. Anglers also report catching largemouth bass through the ice.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir remains at capacity and continues to spill excess water. Ice is sitting at 8.5 to 10 inches throughout the lake. Some variation in ice depth may be present were the creek comes into the lake and anglers should use caution when fishing this area. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold water, fishing is slow on the streams. Snow and ice buildup along shorelines make walking along streams treacherous. Nymphs and small streamers should be working, though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold weather. Many gauging stations are inoperable due to ice. As of Thursday, January 23, the Bruneau was flowing at 35 cfs, the Owyhee River at 57 cfs, and the Jarbidge is flowing at 6 cfs. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. Salmon Falls Creek was flowing at 74 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 4 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at between 30 and 40 cfs, Cleve Creek at 7 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 4 cfs.