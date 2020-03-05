Joe's Fishing Hole:

Where did winter go? Yes, it’s early and yes it may come back with a vengeance, but as I write this in the first week of March the forecast high for the day is 67! Great fishing weather, unless you like to ice fish.
Due to the warm weather, the only safe place to ice fish is Wildhorse, though Boise and Illipah are still ice covered, but not confirmed safe, and Cave Lake is covered in very unsafe ice. Other than Wildhorse, anglers should drill test holes on any ice-covered water before venturing upon it.
There is a chance of precipitation this weekend, but most of it will be rain at the lower elevations, with the possibility of some snow Saturday night. Even so, the 10-day forecast for the Elko area calls for daytime highs in the low 50s to low 60s and overnight lows hovering around freezing.
This weekend is the fifth annual Elko Sportsman’s Expo at the Conference Center behind the Elko Civic Center. This is hosted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Ruby Mountain Rios of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
There are a record number of vendors that cover interests from conservation, camo, boats, cars and trucks, campers, guns and a whole lot more. For the youngsters there is the very popular NDOW Kids Activity Room. There they will learn about Nevada’s wildlife, shoot archery or LaserShot, tie a fly and while supplies last decorate a wildlife t-shirt.
Unlike most outdoor shows around the West, this one doesn’t charge an entry fee, so come on down and check everything out at the Elko Sportsman’s Expo March 7 and 8. Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday the event is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Don’t forget to set your clock’s ahead Saturday night so that you don’t miss out on Sunday.
WILDHORSE
As of March 5, ice thickness averaged 14 to 17 inches depending upon location on the lake. Rain showers are expected on Saturday afternoon which may cause some slick spots as the water freezes on the ice. Both trout and perch fishing continue to be good both in size and numbers. If fishing for perch find water that is 30 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. Most anglers have been fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the main body of water between them. The northern and southern parts of the lake have mostly been ignored, but should produce fish as well. Both perch and trout were being caught by a small group of anglers by the old road bed at the southern end of the lake. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The warm weather and winds have wreaked havoc on the ice and there have been boats on the water at South Fork. Fishing has picked up with anglers catching half a dozen fish for a morning’s worth of fishing. Trout are 18 to 20 inches with the occasional 22-inch fish and all are very fat. Lots of shoreline to fish and shore anglers are also doing well. Fly fishermen have been catching trout using a variety of nymphs (black and red have been good colors) including gold ribbed hares ears taking some nice fish. Wooly buggers, leech patterns and balanced leeches in black with some red are also working. Spin anglers should be trying dark colored spinners or minnow type imitations as well as worms or PowerBait. Rainbow colored garlic scented bait seems to be working the best. The stream above the reservoir has been producing a few trout as well.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is ice free and anglers have been catching trout up to 15 inches from shore. Rainbow PowerBait seems to be the ticket here, though worms are also working. The same lures and flies that work at South Fork should all work here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report, but expect similar conditions to South Fork with a lot of open water. The road is heavily rutted and after this weekend’s rain may be 4WD for a couple of days until it dries out. Probably not worth the trip at this time.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Very little change here. With the drier weather, the road in Ruby Valley has dried out and has been graded. Rain is predicted for Ruby Valley on Saturday which may cause the road to become muddy in places. Access to the valley is still through Secret Pass as Harrison Pass is still snowbound. The collection ditch is ice free. Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Anglers report catching mostly 10 to 14-inch fish in many areas, with a few 15 to 20 inchers thrown in every once in a while. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface and egg patterns have worked as have streamers and spinners. In other words, BWO (blue wing olive) emerger and dry fly patterns, Griffith’s gnats and ants. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is still covered with approximately eight inches of ice but the reservoir is starting to fill which may start to open up some ice at the inlet. Anglers should drill test holes before venturing too far upon the ice. Fishing has just been fair using PowerBait or worms.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
CCR is open for shoreline fishing. Anglers should be able to catch trout on a variety of tackle including spinners, wet flies, nightcrawlers, and powerbait.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered in very unsafe ice.
COMINS LAKE
The lake is sitting at capacity and spilling water into the North Valley of Steptoe Valley Wildlife Management Area. The north end of the lake is mostly open water with plenty of shoreline available for fishing. The south end also has some open water as well as some very unsafe ice. Trout fishing has been fair to good for shore anglers.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir remains at capacity with no recent report on ice conditions. With the warm sunny afternoons expect some diminishment in the ice, which at last report was six to eight inches, and anglers should drill test holes before venturing upon the ice. The inlet end of the lake should have some open water. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold water, fishing is slow on most streams, though they may pick up a bit with the forecast precipitation this weekend. However, after the rain expect some turbidity in the water. The trick is to slow your presentation down. Snow and ice buildup along shorelines make walking along streams treacherous. Nymphs and small streamers should be working, though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold weather. On warmer cloudy afternoons, blue wing olive emerger and dry fly patterns may be worth a try. Some gauging stations are inoperable due to ice. As of Thursday, March 5, the Bruneau River station is showing ice and expect fairly low flows. The Jarbidge River is flowing at 10 cfs. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. East fork of the Owyhee is flowing at 63 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek is up at 106 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 4 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 41 cfs, Cleve Creek flowing at 8 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 4 cfs. Big Creek near Austin doesn’t have a gauging station, but fishing for brown trout here has been fair to good.