Joe's Fishing Hole:

As of March 5, ice thickness averaged 14 to 17 inches depending upon location on the lake. Rain showers are expected on Saturday afternoon which may cause some slick spots as the water freezes on the ice. Both trout and perch fishing continue to be good both in size and numbers. If fishing for perch find water that is 30 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. Most anglers have been fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the main body of water between them. The northern and southern parts of the lake have mostly been ignored, but should produce fish as well. Both perch and trout were being caught by a small group of anglers by the old road bed at the southern end of the lake. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.