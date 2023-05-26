Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Last weekend an angler on a kayak had a near drowning at South Fork Reservoir, but luckily had their lifejacket on and managed to survive a serious incident. This week is National safe boating week and with Memorial Day Weekend being the start of the summer boating season, let us talk about the most important safety item for boating.

Anglers often forget that they are boaters as well as anglers and sometimes forget to pay attention to the one rule that can save your life in the event of a boat capsizing or falling in the water. Wear a life jacket.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three out of every four recreational boating fatalities in 2021, the latest year statistics are available, and that more than 80 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

This statistic shows that one simple act could save the lives of many people. Life jackets are the seat belts of the water and if you aren’t wearing one when you need it, it’s may be too late.

People too often dismiss life jackets as uncomfortable, bulky, ugly orange things — but life jackets have come a long way in recent years. Newer model life jackets look great and are very comfortable, and most importantly, they are real life savers.

It is important to wear the correct life jacket for the activity planned, whether recreational boating, kayaking, paddle boarding or water skiing. The life jacket should be appropriately sized for the person it is intended for and fit snugly. Some that are made for more active styles of use may not be recommended for weak swimmers.

Inspect all lifejackets for signs of wear and make sure they are in good condition. It is recommended that boaters should put the life jacket on, getting it to fit appropriately and then get into the water to make sure that it keeps your head above water without any help from the user.

In the state of Nevada, you must have at least one USCG-approved wearable life jacket for each person on board, including paddleboards. Passengers under 13 years of age are required to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while on board any boat while the boat is underway, unless they are in an enclosed area. Children grow quickly and what fit them the summer before may not fit them in the current year. Get them new life jackets that fit properly.

While it isn’t required that those over 13 to wear a life jacket while in a boat, it is good practice to have it on. If the boat capsizes or you end up in the water, it may be too late to find and put one on. Especially if you are by yourself. For more information on life jackets and boating safety tips visit the US Coast Guard website at www.uscgboating.org or the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s website at https://www.ndow.org/get-outside.

WILDHORSE

Not a lot of change here as snow melt continues to flow into the lake filling it with turbid water especially in the Penrod and Hendricks arms. However, flows have receded quite a bit and the main body of the lake is starting to clear just a bit but still muddy in most areas. As you get more towards the middle of the lake and the south and north ends the water does start to clear up. Look for the coves that are closest to the canyon by the dam and the furthest from the inflows of Hot Creek, Penrod and Hendricks arms where the water is flowing into the lake. Anglers have had a little luck first thing in the morning before the winds begin to pick up. Fly rodders have landed some fish stripping buggers and leech patterns which provide some turbulence to attract the fish. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator may also work where the water is clearer. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber are catching a few fish for bait anglers where the water is clearer though active presentations are producing more fish where the water is muddy. The dock at the state park boat ramp is in the water for launching boats. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Flows below the dam are minimal as no water is being released, though the river picks up water from the tributaries as you go downstream and there is a chance of flooding as you get closer to Mountain City. The first two miles below the dam are fishable and fishermen report fair to good fishing there. Wildhorse Reservoir was stocked with approximately 13,000 fish this week with more to come.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The dock at the main boat ramp is in the water for boaters and surface water temperatures are in the 50s at the boat ramp but the southern end of the lake where the river flows in is still in the 40s. The river is flowing into the lake is close to breaching its banks by the causeway, and may have by the time you read this, and anglers should avoid this area. Anglers should also stay far away from the spillway as there is a lot of water going through it and the current there is very strong. A kayak angler was sucked through there last weekend, but thankfully had their PFD on and survived the trip through it to the river below. Very scary and could have ended badly. Fishing has picked up in the lake and anglers were catching 14- to 18-inch trout both from shore and boats. The flats on the west side of the lake north of Jet Ski Beach have been holding both trout and bass as the shallow water is warming up from the sun and isn’t as turbid as the main body of water. Black bass and a couple of catfish have shown up in the creel over the past couple of weeks. Male bass are moving into the flats along shorelines as the water warms into the 50’s, preparing spawning beds. The females are holding off a bit deeper and should be moving into the beds any day. While it is okay to fish for bass, all black bass must be released until July 1. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced some bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working in the more turbid water while chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs are working in the clear water found further north in the lake and the coves. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. The clearer water at the north end of the lake is more conducive to bait fishing using worms or PowerBait. South Fork Reservoir was stocked with 500 fish this week with more to come.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Little change here from last week. The lake is spilling, though with all the snowmelt is turbid and fishing is poor to fair for trout. Expect these conditions to continue as long as there are high flows coming into the lake from the above average snow pack. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters in flashy or very dark colors. For fly fishermen, large flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet. A few bass are being taken with crankbaits. NDOW will wait until the lake stops spilling before stocking trout. The road is in fairly good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots. Wilson was stocked this week with approximately 7,600 fish this week.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is open and the road is in fairly good shape. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the 60’s with good fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike. Access to the collection ditch is good. This should be a good year for bass in the south marsh and for fishing for trout in the collection ditch and spring ponds. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good with recent stocking as well as nice carry over trout from last fall. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies should start coming off soon, so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries may also be part of your arsenal. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The reservoir is full and anglers report catching trout up to 17 inches along with some bass and a few catfish. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir. Aquatic vegetation has not started to grow yet, so shore fishing is still accessible. Jakes Creek was stocked with approximately 3,000 fish last week.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir is filling up nicely. The main reservoir is filling up and backing into the middle pond. Water temperatures are moving into the low 40’s. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

The lake is still a brackish color from leaching of tannins from the surrounding vegetation as well as from siltation coming in from Steptoe Creek. Despite slow catch rates anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-12-inch range will be caught, however, with cold water temperatures they are not quite active yet. The spawn is in full swing for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. The spawn is getting started for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is 100% open water and at approximately 80% of capacity and continues to fill. Angling should be good, however the water is murky with recent snowpack runoff. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly fishermen should have luck with dark colored wooly buggers, leeches, chironomids and small nymphs. The road into Illipah Reservoir does have some minor ruts but otherwise access is good.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. The lake is not expected to be ice free until late June.

ALPINE LAKES

The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams are well above the long-term median, and significantly higher than last week in some areas due to the warm weather and great snowpack. Fishing is not recommended at this time in most of the streams in eastern Nevada. Access to many streams is still difficult due to road conditions and either snow, mud or flooding causing travel problems. Travel off roads is not recommended at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. Streams will be turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road though the river is still experiencing flooding with extremely high flows. There are washouts on the road to Jarbidge from Nevada so access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot for the foreseeable future. The Jarbidge is over its banks in areas as well. As of the afternoon of May 25, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 369 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 358 cfs, the Bruneau River at 637 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 1,060 cfs, Lamoille Creek a very high 446 cfs with flooding, the South Fork of the Humboldt is also over its banks in areas is flowing between 1,300 and 1,800 cfs, Cleve Creek at 60.3 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 33.5 cfs and Kingston Creek at 64.3 cfs.