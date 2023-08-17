A recent press release by the Nevada State Parks has caused quite a stir on social media. The possibility of toxic algae at Wildhorse and South Fork was the subject of the release and area residents have blown it out of proportion.

This time of year there is always an algae buildup in area reservoirs due to sunlight, heat and the influx of nutrients after spring runoff. This year with the record snowpack the runoff was extremely heavy and brought a greater amount of nutrients than normal into the lakes.

This combined with a very warm summer has a big algae bloom coming off. While it may be a bit heavier than an average year, it is by no means an unusual event for August. It also doesn’t mean that the heavier than average algae is toxic. But of course, it doesn’t mean that a toxic algae can’t happen, but chances are fairly small.

Some common sense is required here and visitors to the lake should use some discretion upon whether they want to recreate in the water or not. Most people wouldn’t want to swim in water that is thick with algae due to getting covered in it. It can also make a mess of fishing, boating, skiing and other water recreational gear.

The deeper water in the middle of the lakes often has much less algae than the shallower warmer water along the shorelines. This would be the area to boat, fish or water ski if headed out for a day of fun. As stated earlier, there is no cause for panic and the chances of toxic algae happening at Wildhorse or South Fork is minimal.

State Parks has taken algae samples for testing and they will inform the public of the results once they have them. Until then, don’t panic — and realize that the algae we are seeing is not unusual and happens every summer about this time.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here in fishing conditions. Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70s and that combined with algae growth continues to make for difficult fishing conditions, especially from shore. Trout fishing is slow as they have moved into deeper cooler water that holds more oxygen. Shore fishing for trout has been slow as it is difficult for shore anglers to get down to where the trout are. Look for steeper shorelines where the water gets deeper closer to shore. The canyon at the north end of the lake has produced trout for both shore and boat anglers. Bass fishing has also slowed a bit as they too have moved deeper in the column to find their optimum temperature of about 65 degrees. Those targeting bass should have success fishing structure in about 10 to 15 feet of water using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. For fly rodders after trout, active presentations fished on a full sinking line or chironomids fished about 15 feet below an indicator to get flies deeper are probably going to work the best. Wooly buggers and leech patterns are go-to flies for fishing on a sinking line and balanced leeches and chironomids are your best bet for indicator fishing. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing fair to good trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished eight to 15 feet down in the water column. Downriggers can be a big help. Worms or PowerBait fished around 10 to 15 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer and the limit on trout is five fish with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Trout fishing is slow for shore anglers and slow to fair for boaters, with the fish being caught averaging 15 to 20 inches for both. Shore anglers do the best right after sunup with fishing dropping off by 9 a.m. Surface water temperatures have pushed into the mid 70s and trout are moving down in the water column holding about 15 feet down. Water clarity is deteriorating as algae is growing with large clumps of suspended algae that can gum up fishing line. Aquatic vegetation is also a problem, especially at the south end of the lake and in the coves. Bass fishing is fair to good with warmer water temperatures though they have moved deeper in the water column looking for more favorable water temperatures. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. Surface poppers and spinner baits are may work on still mornings and evenings. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Fish these chironomids, nymphs and balanced leeches about 10 to 15 feet below an indicator. Wooly buggers and leech patterns should be fished using a fast-sinking line and allowing plenty of time for them to sink before starting to strip. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. A few wipers are showing up in the creel. Limits are: one black bass and one wiper 15 inches or longer and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS RESERVOIR

Jiggs Reservoir has water and has been stocked with eight-to 10-inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Fishing has slowed for trout as the water warms. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. Fishing the middle of the reservoir where it is deeper is the best bet for trout though expect slow fishing even there. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No change here. The water clarity is fair with algae growth staining the water. Fishing is slow to fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70’s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinner baits and soft plastics. Bass are also hitting poppers on still mornings and evenings. The canyon by the dam and the shore where the cabin is are good areas to fish for trout. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom using a slip sinker producing fish.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six-inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Very little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the high 60s and low to mid 70s depending on how close to a spring you are and bass fishing is good. Fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike is also good. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been fair to good for trout averaging 14 to 20 inches with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Water clarity and levels continue to be good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies are hatching so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries should all be in your arsenal. Hopper-dropper presentations have been productive in the collection ditch. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch and wading is not allowed here. Anglers report that bass fishing is good in the south marsh for numbers but fair for size as one keeper is caught for about every 10 to 15 fish hooked. Minimum legal size to keep a bass is 10 inches with a limit of 10 bass per angler. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle in a weedless set up are what most anglers use. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. A contrasting tail color seems to help the odds of catching fish.

JAKES CREEK/ BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level but there is weed growth along shorelines hampering shore fishing though it isn’t as thick as in past years. Float tubes and small cartop boats greatly improve angler success. Get to the middle and fish back towards the weed beds lining the shoreline. Fishing is fair to good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. The best time for trout is early in the morning. Late-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Some channel catfish, up to 20 inches, have also been reported. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8- to 10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught this summer until their population is well established in the lake.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 70s with water temperatures in the deeper water column sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Fishing is still slower than normal. Bass fishing is fair to good. Anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. With the best time to target trout being early in the morning. Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70 degree range. Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch Rainbow Trout. Due to the warm days shore anglers should try fishing first thing in the morning or late evening hours. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator. Water levels are still good here though seasonal irrigation is starting to draw the water down.

ANGEL LAKE

Fishing has been fair to good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. While many anglers like to fish off the dam, fishing the back side of the lake is often more productive. The best way to access this area is from a float tube or kayak, though there is limited shore fishing in this area.

ALPINE LAKES

With the heat of summer upon us, the high mountain lakes are a great way to beat the heat. Anglers report that fishing is very good at the alpine lakes in both the East Humboldt Range and the Ruby Mountains. Fly fishermen are having success using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams. Hopper-dropper presentations are also productive using the usual assortment of small nymphs including PT’s, hares ears, olive or peacock soft hackles and chironomids. Spin fishermen should be using small spinners and rooster tails. Bait anglers will do well using a small piece of worm, PowerBait or live grasshoppers caught on the way up.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams continue to drop and most are at normal range and very fishable. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has slowed with lower flows but can still be productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners in the deeper pools and runs. Dry flies are also very productive in water holding trout. With irrigation in full swing, flows in the East Fork of the Owyhee have increased and fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been good for trout using dry flies and the usual assortment of nymphs. As of August 16, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at approximately 90.7 cfs below Wildhorse dam and 110 cfs at Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 6.37 cfs, the Bruneau River down to 10.8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 9.73 cfs, Lamoille Creek down to a normal flow at 14.7 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt ranging from 20 to 25 cfs, Cleve Creek at 8.54 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 8.02 cfs and Kingston Creek at 15.1 cfs.