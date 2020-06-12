Joe's Fishing Hole: Take kids out on free fishing day

Finally, if you are taking kids, you want them to have fun or they won’t want to go again. If the fishing is slow, they can easily get bored. If they want to throw rocks in the water, capture water bugs, play in the water or make lots of noise, remember it’s about them. Let them do it. Once they catch their first fish, they will be willing to put more time and effort into fishing.

Wildhorse

Wildhorse is full, the water quality is good as is the fishing. Surface water temperatures are in the high 50s. Depending upon the day and the weather, fishing ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears and PT nymphs are good patterns to use. Black or olive wooly buggers are taking fish as well, though black is better as trout are eating black leeches. The water is still pretty clear for this time of year and most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the beach in front of the State Park. Many fish are being caught from shore so be careful not to cast too far out and go past the fish. Perch fishing has been good using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a piece of worm or just a piece of worm on a small hooked fished under a bobber. This week anglers were catching about 15 perch for every bass they were trying to catch. The Hendricks Arm has been very good for perch. Also target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. With the lake spilling earlier this spring, fishing below the dam has been good for reservoir-sized fish. Smallmouth bass are still lingering near the beds, but should be coming off in a week or two. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis. As of last weekend, the state park was allowing camping at 50% of capacity.