With the great flows area streams in Nevada are experiencing due to the heavy snowpack, lots of recreationists — including anglers — have proposed floating some of our larger streams. Most of the people I have talked to are of the understanding that as long as they stay below the “high water mark” they can float a stream through private property. Unfortunately, for recreational use this is not necessarily true.

In Nevada, you can only do this on streams that are designated as navigable and few streams in the state are classified as navigable. On bodies of water that are not classified as navigable, the landowner has rights to the bottom of the stream. For those that are classified as navigable the bottom of the stream or lake to the high water mark is held in trust by the state for the public.

A navigable body of water is a body of water that, on the date Nevada became a state, was used for commerce or travel. This may be through statute or through case law in the courts.

In Nevada, the few bodies of water that are classified as navigable are along the western boundary with California and along the Colorado River Basin. The Humboldt River and its tributaries are not classified as navigable, so permission is needed to float across private property in the Humboldt River drainage.

Besides the legal issues there is the public safety issue. The Humboldt and many of its tributaries are crossed by fence lines and diversion structures which are problematic for those floating them.

Parts of the main stem of the Humboldt are also classified as impaired, and recreation with contact with the river is not recommended due to pollution and toxins. These include but are not limited to mercury and waste from animal livestock.

The upside to living in eastern Nevada is that the majority of our lands are public and there are plenty of fishable waters that have public access. After fishing around much of the United States there are few places with the variety of waters to fish for trout that are as varied or as productive as those we have in this part of the state.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here in fishing conditions. Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid 70s and that combined with aggressive algae growth continues to make for difficult fishing conditions. Trout fishing is fair as they have moved into deeper water. Shore anglers will need to cast a bit farther and fish deeper for trout and find the best time for fishing is first thing in the morning. Bass fishing is good and should continue to be good throughout the summer. Those targeting bass should have success fishing structure using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits. Fly rodders have landed trout stripping buggers and leech patterns on a full sink line. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are also producing fish but need to be fished deeper. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing well trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished six to 12 feet down in the water column. Worms or PowerBait fished around seven to 10 feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Trout fishing fair to good with fish averaging 15 to 20 inches for both shore anglers and boaters. Surface water temperatures have pushed into the mid 70’s and trout are moving down in the water column. Water clarity is deteriorating as algae is growing. Aquatic vegetation is also coming on strong, especially at the south end of the lake. Bass fishing is good with warmer water temperatures and will continue to good through the summer. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Chironomid fishing has been good along Jet Ski Beach and the coves north of it when fished deeper in the water column. Fish chironomids about 10 to 12 feet below an indicator. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished using a slip sinker and floated off the bottom in water that is 10 feet deep or deeper should work. Shore anglers will have the best luck first thing in the morning and where the shorelines are steeper letting them access deeper water from shore. Anglers report catching wipers using topwater lures in 10 to 12 feet of water.

JIGGS RESERVOIR

Jiggs Reservoir is full and has been stocked with eight-to-10 inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Fishing has slowed for trout as the water warms. Inflated worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work early in the morning. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water clarity is fair with algae growth staining the water. Fishing is fair to good for trout and good for bass. Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70s. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom producing fish. The road is in good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Very little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the high 60’s and low 70’s depending on how close to a spring you are. Good fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike is being reported. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good for trout averaging 14 to 20 inches with a few pushing 25 inches. Water clarity and levels are good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies should are starting to hatch, so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries may also be part of your arsenal. Fishing a dry and a dropper using hoppers, stimulators, Chernobyl ants or elk hair caddis with one of the above mentioned nymphs improves your odds. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Bass fishing is fair to good depending upon the weather. With the warmer weather forecast expect bass fishing to pick up. Best time to fish for bass right now is late afternoon when temperatures are warmer. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle have been producing some keeper bass. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. It is averaging about 10 bass per keeper at this time. Only bass 10 inches or longer may be kept by anglers.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek Reservoir is maintaining a good water level and the weeds are only now starting to increase. Fishing has been good for 9-15 inch trout and largemouth bass up to 14 inches. Mid-summer temperatures will slow down trout angling, especially as the weeds continue to increase. Bass fishing should remain fair to good throughout the summer, but could be hampered by vegetation, making angling from a boat, tube or kayak much more successful. Some channel catfish, up to 20 inches, have also been reported. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek received its spring allotment of 2,050 Rainbow Trout averaging 8.5 inches and 1,500 Tiger Trout averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout first thing in the morning or late in the evening. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Bass fishing has been good throughout the day. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKEThe water continues to be a tea-stained color caused by the release of tannins from the rehydration of the vegetation surrounding the lake. Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70s with water temperatures in the deeper water column sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Fishing is still slower than normal; however bass fishing is picking up with catch rates being decent. Anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. A total of 8,539 Rainbow Trout were stocked this spring averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range. Fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours will be best for trout. Largemouth Bass should be active throughout the day. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is still almost full. Water clarity continues to be excellent. Surface water temperatures range in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. Due to the warm days shore anglers should try fishing first thing in the morning or early evening hours. Boaters are having better luck than shore anglers. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKE

Fishing has been good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms under a bobber, small spinners and green PowerBait. Fly fishermen are having success with both dry flies and subsurface presentations. This is the perfect time of year for a dry and a dropper here. Dries include elk hair caddis, hoppers, stimulators, beetles, ants and Chernobyl ants. Nymphs include PT nymphs, gold ribbed hairs ears, zug bugs, soft hackles and chironomid patterns. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish.

ALPINE LAKES

Access to many of the high mountain lakes is improving though on trails at higher elevations expect to find snow to cross. The road in Lamoille Canyon is open to the trailhead though there are spots where it is one lane traffic due to snow avalanches and there is equipment clearing remaining debris from the road. Please slow down and use caution in those areas. Lamoille Lake and Island Lakes are ice free. When hiking to Lamoille Lake, take the stock trail as the hiking trail still has a fair amount of snow, especially in shady areas. Hidden Lake is ice free and fishing has been good here using small dark dry flies such as beetles, ants, black gnats, black elk hair caddis and Adams. While anglers can now get to most lakes, they will have to deal with snow in areas. Once accessible expect good fishing.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams continue to drop and many are now close to their normal range and very fishable. Flows in some of the streams coming out of the Ruby’s, such as Lamoille Creek are still very high and difficult to fish but most streams in the eastern region of Nevada are in great shape for fishing. Access is drying out and is good for the most part. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road. While the road to Jarbidge through the Diamond A or from Charleston is rough it is passable though not recommended for cars. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has been productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners. Fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been fair to good for trout using the same presentations though drifting nymphs under a dry fly or strike indicator has also produced trout. As of July 19, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at approximatel 85 cfs below Wildhorse dam and near Mountain City. The Jarbidge River at 19.5 cfs, the Bruneau River at 19.4 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 38.9 cfs, Lamoille Creek almost three times normal at a high 172 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 90 cfs, Cleve Creek at 10.7 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 8.72 cfs and Kingston Creek at 22.2 cfs.