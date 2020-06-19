Joe's Fishing Hole: Where to take kids fishing

Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there! There’s nothing like spending the day with your children and what better way to spend it than fishing. Last week we talked about how to go fishing with your kids, this week, let’s talk about a few places that are good to take your children fishing.
First on the list is Angel Lake. This high mountain lake is one of the highest elevation lakes in the United States that you can get to by a blacktop road. This lake is stocked several times a summer by NDOW and has brook, rainbow and tiger trout in it. While they aren’t big, they are very cooperative. Worms seem to do better than PowerBait, though both will work as well as small spinners. It’s just up the mountain from Wells about an hour out of Elko and is about 10 degrees cooler during the heat of the day due to it’s 8,400 feet of elevation.
Second on the list would be Jiggs/Zunino Reservoir. This small gem is about a 30-minute drive from Elko and has black bass, trout and bluegill. It’s the bluegill that make it a great kids fishery. The best way to fish for the bluegill is to hang a small piece of worm about 18 inches below a small bobber.
Third on the list is Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area in Carlin. This small urban pond is stocked with trout several times a summer and is well taken care of by Carlin Public Works. The manicured grass gives kids plenty of room to play and as small as the pond is, the kids are always in sight no matter where they are on the lake. The east side gets pretty weedy, but the west side can be productive for fishing. The very north end of the lake where the spring that feeds the pond is also another good spot for fishing.
The fourth and final place water in our area is Wildhorse Reservoir. This high desert reservoir is known for cooperative and big trout, but it’s the perch that make it a great kids fishing spot. Right now the perch are very cooperative in both the Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as just about any cove that has some aquatic vegetation growing in it. Hang a small piece of worm about three or four feet below a bobber and get ready. If you don’t get a bite in about 15 minutes, increase the depth of your presentation by a foot at a time until you find the depth they are at.
Very little change here. Wildhorse is full, the water quality is good as is the fishing. Surface water temperatures are in the low 60s. Depending upon the day and the weather, fishing for trout and perch ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats, while fishing for bass is fair to good. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use. Black or olive wooly buggers are taking fish as well, though black is better as trout are eating black leeches. The water is still pretty clear for this time of year and most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the beach in front of the State Park. Many fish are being caught from shore so be careful not to cast too far out and go past the fish. Perch fishing has been good using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a piece of worm or just a piece of worm on a small hook fished under a bobber. The Hendricks Arm has been very good for perch. Also target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. With the lake spilling earlier this spring, fishing below the dam has been good for reservoir sized fish. This lake has been stocked with more than 30,000 trout this spring. Smallmouth bass are coming off the beds. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity.
This reservoir is full and fishing for both trout and bass has been fair to good. Surface water temperatures have moved into the low to mid 60s which will also help the bass bite. This spring SF has been stocked with more than 55,000 trout. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) or balanced leeches under an indicator are having the best luck. Most of the trout being caught from shore have been in the backs of coves, along Jet Ski Beach and Coyote Cove and by the dam. Fishing small PT’s, hares ears or chironomid emergers just under the surface has worked. Leech patterns and dry flies such as PMD’s, humpies and midges have taken trout this week. Catfish are being caught near the northwest corner by the dam, the west side flats and at the south end of reservoir by old ranger station. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow to fair. Bass fishing has been good for both smallmouth and largemouth using soft plastic baits in darker colors. South Fork has been stocked with more than 55,000 trout so far this year. However, no black bass may be kept until July 1. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity.
Jiggs has been stocked with about 3,000 catchable trout this spring and the fishing has been good for both trout and bluegill with an occasional bass thrown in for good measure. This is a great water to take children fishing as the bluegill are very cooperative and fairly easy to catch. Anglers have been catching keeper sized bluegill with a small bit of worm on a red hook suspended about 18 inches below the bobber. The same presentations as at South Fork should work well here for trout. Trout fishing has been fair to good. Bait anglers are doing best with worms under a bobber for bluegill and garlic flavored red or pink PowerEggs fished off the bottom using a slip sinker for trout.
The lake is no longer spilling, though it is still full and the water quality is good. Fishing is good for 12- to 15-inch fish that are in good shape. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork, should also work well here. Fishing below the spillway has been good though is slowing down now that the lake is no longer spilling. Wilson was stocked with almost 10,000 trout last week with more to come over the next couple of weeks.
The electric motor opener saw fair fishing for bass, but with the warmer temperatures the bass fishing should pick up. Surface water temperatures were still around 60 earlier this week, but should be climbing this weekend. This should be a good year for bass fishing in the south Marsh. Fishing off the dikes in unit 21 for bass has been fair to good for bass depending upon the weather. Fishing is fair to good at the collection ditch for 13 to 18-inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Fishing in the ditch seems to improve on rainy or windy days. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
The water level is good and trout fishing is fair to good and bass fishing is slow to fair. Some catfish are being taken near the dam and near the inlet. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. Approximately 3,000 trout have been stocked here this spring.
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12-inch trout and fair for bass. The lake was stocked in late April with 2,000 rainbow trout. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work.
Fishing at Cave Lake has been good but the water level is low from a drawdown due to concerns with the dam. The usual small nymphs and crystal buggers are working for trout, with beadhead pheasant tail nymphs being very effective. The float tube launching area is closed and anglers should fish at the north end of the lake near the dam and main boat launch area. Other areas are muddy with very soft deep mud along the shorelines.
Comins Lake is fishing well with a full lake and surface water temperatures climbing into the low 60s. Anglers are catching trout averaging 14 to 18 inches on a variety of tackle. Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers should all do well for the majority of bait fisherman. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails…etc.). This lake has been stocked with just under 14,000 trout this spring. Bass fishing is starting to pick up. If you catch a pike, please check to see if it has a radio transmitter tag near the tail. If it does, please return the fish to the water so that NDOW biologists can track its movements. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake.
The reservoir is full and fishing has been fair to good. The usual springtime flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. Illipah has been stocked with approximately 9,000 trout this year.
While the dam is fixed and the water level is fair, the crappie planted here are still not totally recovered and of catchable size yet. This reservoir is still in the rebuilding stage for both crappie and channel catfish. There may be a few catchable sized fish there this fall. Expect low water conditions this summer.
The road to Angel Lake is open and the lake is ice free. The lake is about as full as it can get and is spilling into the creek. There are some large snowdrifts on the backside of the lake. Fishing has been fair to good this week. The usual worms under a bobber or fished off the bottom with a slip sinker should work as should small spinners and rooster tails. Flies to try include flashback PT nymphs, small black or olive wooly or crystal buggers, olive and peacock soft hackles, hares ears and small leech patterns. This lake was stocked with more than 1,500 tiger trout last week.
The high mountain lakes are starting to open up, though many still have some ice on them. You will still have to traverse a fair amount of snow to get over Liberty Pass and other trails at the higher elevations. Even though the lakes are starting to open up, expect fishing to be a bit slow due to the cold water temperatures. Generally, it picks up around the 4th of July.
With the light winter, stream flows in almost all areas of the region are below normal and many are fishable though the Bruneau isn’t. Lamoille and Jarbidge are fishable, but flows are high. Both are easier to fish at the upper ends before the tributaries add water to them. The East Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir has been fishing well for reservoir sized fish that had gone over the spillway earlier this spring. Rumor has it you can get to Jarbidge over Coon Creek Summit, though there is still snow and mud. You can get to the Bruneau from the Gold Creek Road, but the river is high and muddy. As of June 19, the east fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 76 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Bruneau River was flowing at a muddy 108 cfs, the Jarbidge is down to a fishable 46 cfs but is muddy below town, Salmon Falls Creek at 140 cfs, Lamoille Creek still high at 66 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt approximately 85-90 cfs, Cleve Creek at 8 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 4 cfs. Steptoe, Cleve, Kingston and Big Creeks were all stocked with 1000 rainbow trout each in mid-May. Tabor Creek was stocked with approximately 2,000 tiger trout last week.
