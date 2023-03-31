ELKO – Former Assemblyman John Ellison is being lauded by City and County officials three months after being hospitalized for double pneumonia.

“I’m doing better every day,” Ellison said. “I lost almost 50 pounds and dropped four or five pant sizes."

On Tuesday, Mayor Reece Keener read a proclamation in honor of Ellison for “his many years of service to the citizens of the City of Elko.”

“I hope you’re able to get a little bit of rest now,” Keener said. “It’s good to see you out and about again.”

“I want to thank you guys for this,” Ellison said. “This is a big honor to me.”

A plaque of recognition will be presented by the Elko County Commissioners next week.

The County tabled a planned recognition that was scheduled for Dec. 21. A few days earlier, Ellison had been flown to a Utah hospital for treatment of double pneumonia.

Ellison said he has returned to work at Ellison Electric after recovering at home for the past few months.

“It’s good to be up and moving,” he said. “I don’t know if I was supposed to come back to work but I did.”

The illness came at the end of Ellison’s third and final term in the Assembly. He has previously served on the Elko City Council, City Planning Commission and Elko County Board of Commissioners.

Ellison recalled his political career that started when he was asked to sit on the Planning Commission. He then decided to run for City Council. “That was a close race and it was kind of neat because it gave me all the experience I needed in the world, I thought.”

Seeing issues with roads, he ran for Elko County Commissioner, where he served for 10 years.

He credited John Carpenter for encouraging him to run for State Assembly.

“It was always good to be involved with the community and the people,” Ellison said. “We spent a lot of time in Washington, D.C., trying to get some bills through. I think that was a very important thing for our family to be part of because without it, the rural counties in Nevada or across the country would have been in trouble.”

He said he has been asked to consider a run for State Senate in District 17 that would coincide with the conclusion of Pete Goicoechea’s third and final term in that office.

“If my health holds up, I’ll be running for State Senate in two years,” Ellison said. “I will try to represent the people the best I can.”

Ellison thanked his constituents for their support and votes.

“I never run for office for myself, I would run for the people,” he said. “I thank them every day. I always kept them in mind. I never ran a bill through or never voted on a bill if it wasn’t for the people. I always voted that way.”

“They voted me in to do a job, and that’s how I did,” he continued. “It’s for the people.”

Looking back on his lengthy career in local and state government, Ellison explained his philosophy of public service.

“A lot of people get into office and they forget about who put them there and what they’re there for,” he said. “That’s one thing I never did. It’s always about the people, and if you forget about that, you shouldn’t be there, you shouldn’t be doing the job.”

“It’s not about money. It’s about the people.”