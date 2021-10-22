Joy of creating keeps artist busy

ELKO -- Artist Lynne Kistler is always busy doing what she loves to do -- create and teach art.

“I taught high school art in Reno for 30 years,” she said. “I retired and moved up here in 2000. I taught at Great Basin College for nine years. I can’t quit teaching art because I love it when people light up.”

Kistler, who was named best fine artist in the 2021 Readers' Choice contest, now teaches private lessons and at the Spring Creek Christian Academy.

She is also constantly working on her own art, which is mostly painting, pastel and smoke drawings.

She spoke about a couple of students, mother and son, who recently worked on pastel drawings.

“They were just so excited, I was impressed with what they did,” Kistler said. “That’s why I teach. You are reaching the inner depths of people that they didn’t know they had.”

“My favorite saying that comes back from students who really get something out of taking art classes is, ‘I can see the Ruby Mountains now like I have never send them before. They see the light and shadow and different colors that are there.”

“I have older people come in. It’s really good for the brain because you have to make decisions,” Kistler said.

“I just enjoy making life a little bit more fun for people.”

Kistler has created a number of murals during her career. Recently she was commissioned to make a private mural in Lamoille and another at St. Mark Lutheran Church.

“I would like to say that anybody that supports me in something like this is I am very pleased to have people enjoy the arts the way I do. Just live life and enjoy it. God gave a short time to live here."

--

Art in the Park 2021:

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.