Juaristi pens column for Elko Daily

The Elko Daily Free Press welcomes Elko native Vince Juaristi to its Weekend opinion page.

Beginning today, Juaristi will be writing a monthly column on Basque culture and history.

Juaristi is the author of “Back to Bizkaia: A Basque- American Memoir” and “Basque Firsts, People Who Changed the World.” He earned his master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University and is now the CEO of a management consulting company in Alexandria, Virginia.

Juaristi’s immigrant father was a sheepherder and his mother was a bookkeeper.

“Their focus on the future never dimmed,” Juaristi wrote in 2017. “The sky was always pacific blue, fresh and clear. They wanted only opportunity. That’s a good story, a very American story, and all people should have an equal chance to make it their story, too.”

