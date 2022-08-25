Judge candidates' campaign finances compared

ELKO – One candidate for the open Elko Justice of the Peace Department B seat has raised considerably more money for his campaign than the other.

Elko Police Detective Sgt. Bryan Drake listed over $12,000 in contributions as of June 30, compared with $2,352 for attorney David Loreman.

Both men advanced in the primary election for the chance to replace judge Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who chose not to run again.

Drake is an Elko High School graduate who earned two degrees in criminal justice and business administration at Great Basin College, and plans to study law via remote courses. He was promoted by the Elko Police Department first to corporal and then in 2020 to detective sergeant.

Loreman has lived in Elko since 1991. Throughout his career he has practiced both civil and criminal law and has had experience as a defense and prosecuting attorney, also serving as a pro tem judge, mediator and arbitrator.

Drake listed $12,041 in contributions and $10,992 in expenditures. Major donors include Casey Sharp, $2,000; Tyler Pickering, $1,500; Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd., $1,000; Frank Reed, $1,000; and Walter Fick, $500. Drake also contributed $2,000 to his campaign but paid it back to himself, according to his campaign finance report filed with the Nevada Secretary of State.

Drake’s major expenditures include $2,655 to Print N Copy of Elko; $1,250 to YesCo sign company; $1,100 to the Elko County Republican Party; $795 to KFI Holdings Inc.; $712 to Oriental Trading in Omaha, Nebraska; and $550 to the Elko High School Boys Basketball Team.

Loreman listed $2,352 contributions and $1,802 in expenses. The donations include $1,802 from himself, $200 from Robert E. Dolan and $150 from Larry Robb. Major expenditures for Loreman include New Image Graphics, $1,302; Nevada Advertising, $300; and Silver State Stampede, $200.

Department A judge Randall Soderquist is running unopposed. He listed zero contributions or expenditures.

The nonpartisan Elko township judge’s position pays approximately $145,000 a year.