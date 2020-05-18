Judge denies Sisolak recall group’s request for more time to gather signatures

“That Plaintiff was already so far from its goal by March 30, 2020 gives less credence to the argument that the emergency directives, as opposed to other reasons, such as a lack of diligence, prevented Plaintiff from acquiring the requisite signatures,” he wrote. “Plaintiff has not argued or established that the deadline itself could never be satisfied and is therefore facially unconstitutional.”

Boulware further stated that even if the group fell short of the signature goal, “nothing prevents Plaintiff from filing another notice of intent and beginning the process anew.”

Fight for Nevada filed paperwork to recall Sisolak in February, citing a long list of grievances including the Democratic governor supporting or signing gun control legislation, limits on private wells, reporting mileage to the DMV and a false claim that he supports a state income tax. The group was formed in 2019 and has been involved with more recent protests against the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders.

Qualifying a recall against any public official requires supporters to collect verified signatures from 25 percent of voters who cast a ballot in the last election of the targeted office-holder within a 90-day period.