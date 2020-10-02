Judge organizes bike trail cleanup on Saturday

ELKO – District Judge Nancy Porter, her campaign committee and volunteers who are working to help her re-election efforts are gathering Saturday to pick up trash from a section of the bike trail along Lamoille Highway.

“While campaigning in Spring Creek, I noticed that the trail needed some work,” Porter said. “Jessie Bahr, President and General Manager of the Spring Creek Association, graciously accepted my offer to help. So I asked my campaign volunteers if they’d be willing to help me clean it up; they said, ‘Absolutely!’ This kind of community spirit is one of the things I love most about living in Elko.”

Porter’s campaign announced Thursday evening that volunteers can RSVP by 3 p.m. Friday at info@judgeporter.com. The cleanup is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will meet at Coldwell Banker, 114 Tonka Lane.

Porter’s campaign committee is composed of residents from Elko, Spring Creek, Wells and the surrounding regions.

She has been district judge for Dept. 1 since being appointed in 2011 by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval.

