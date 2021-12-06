Judge Simons hosts 'Reading and Robes'

ELKO – The Elko County Courthouse was a flurry of activity as District Judge Mason E. Simons hosted nearly 60 third-grade students on Thursday for “Reading and Robes” in his courtroom at the Elko County Courthouse.

“Reading and Robes” is a community outreach initiative sponsored by the National Judicial College at the University of Nevada, Reno. It involves judges, wearing their robes, reading aloud to younger students from books with themes of justice, fairness and the law. The initiative receives financial support from the William N. Pennington Foundation, the NV Energy Foundation, the Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation and Nevada Gold Mines.

Judge Simons was assisted in the endeavor by Family Court Master Michelle Rodriguez, Family Court Bailiff Rachel Murphy, Juvenile Probation Officer Sheri Espinoza and District Court Bailiff Mariah Drake.

Nearly 60 students from Tanya Egger, Phaedra LaBonte and Jennifer Wall’s third-grade classes made the short journey by bus from Northside Elementary School to the Elko County Courthouse. Also in attendance was Susan Neal, a newly appointed member of the Elko County School Board.

After a brief discussion about the role of a judge, what takes place in the courtroom and the history of the Elko County Courthouse, Judge Simons read aloud from the book “Turning Pages” written by Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Sonia Sotomayor.

The book relates the story of Judge Sotomayor’s early years growing up in a poor family of Puerto-Rican ancestry in the Bronx, the inspiration she found in learning and books, and how she eventually, through hard work and perseverance, became the first Hispanic to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The youngsters also peppered Judge Simons and the other presenters with lots of thoughtful questions about the court, the legal system and how they came to serve in their various positions.

At the conclusion of the presentation each student was presented with a backpack, two books written and autographed by Justice Sotomayor, a stuffed eagle called “Liberty” and a gavel pencil for them to take home.

“Typically when people come to this courtroom, it is the worst day in their lives. It always brightens my day when I get a chance to be a part of a happy occasion like this,” Judge Simons noted following the event. “These kids are the leaders of tomorrow whose potential is only limited by how big they can dream. Hopefully we helped instill in them the understanding of all that they can accomplish with determination and hard work.”

Later the same day, Judge Simons and Court Master Rodriguez conducted a similar event in Wells for nearly 30 third-grade students from Wells and Ruby Valley, and will conduct another event this week with a large group of students at Sage Elementary in Spring Creek.

