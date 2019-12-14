Judges announce candidacy for 2020 election

ELKO – Two incumbent judges announced their intention this week to run for re-election.

Elko District Court Judges Nancy Porter and Al Kacin made their announcement about a month before the filing period opens for judicial candidates in the 2020 election.

Porter, who has presided over Department 1 since she was appointed to the bench by then Gov. Brian Sandoval, was elected in 2012 to finish the term, and again in 2014 to a six-year term.

Kacin was appointed municipal court judge in 2007 and then appointed by Sandoval to preside over District Court Department 2 in 2011.

Justice of the Peace Mason Simons announced his intention last week to run for the newly created Department 3.

The 10-day judicial candidate filing period beings Jan. 6 and ends Jan. 17.

