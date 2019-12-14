Judges announce candidacy for 2020 election
0 comments
top story

Judges announce candidacy for 2020 election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Two incumbent judges announced their intention this week to run for re-election.

Elko District Court Judges Nancy Porter and Al Kacin made their announcement about a month before the filing period opens for judicial candidates in the 2020 election.

Porter, who has presided over Department 1 since she was appointed to the bench by then Gov. Brian Sandoval, was elected in 2012 to finish the term, and again in 2014 to a six-year term.

Kacin was appointed municipal court judge in 2007 and then appointed by Sandoval to preside over District Court Department 2 in 2011.

Justice of the Peace Mason Simons announced his intention last week to run for the newly created Department 3.

The 10-day judicial candidate filing period beings Jan. 6 and ends Jan. 17.

See Inside

The judges' campaign announcements are on Page A7 of today's Elko Daily Free Press.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carlin man charged with lewdness
Local

Carlin man charged with lewdness

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested this week following an investigation into claims that he encouraged a sexual relationship between a teenage g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News