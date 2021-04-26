Judges share love of reading with Carlin schoolchildren

CARLIN – On April 20, the fourth-grade classes at Carlin Combined School participated in the national Reading & Robes program of The National Judicial College, which is based in Reno. This program was made possible through a generous grant from Nevada Gold Mines.

The Carlin program was presented to the fourth-graders by Senior Judge Barbara Nethery and Justice of the Peace Teri Feasel.

Reading & Robes program features judges in their robes teaching children about the courts, civic responsibilities and the power of reading. Under the program, the elementary students receive two autobiographical books by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Each copy is autographed, and the students also receive a stuffed animal and a gavel-shaped pencil from the college along with a backpack to hold it all.

“Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” encourages children not to fear people with disabilities or medical conditions (Sotomayor herself had to manage childhood diabetes). The book features a group of friends who all have different abilities and shows how they use their unique strengths to work together in planting a garden.