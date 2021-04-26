 Skip to main content
Judges share love of reading with Carlin schoolchildren
Judges share love of reading with Carlin schoolchildren

Reading and Robes

Two books written by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor were featured in the Reading and Robes program, which distributed the books to Carlin Combined School fourth-graders.  

CARLIN – On April 20, the fourth-grade classes at Carlin Combined School participated in the national Reading & Robes program of The National Judicial College, which is based in Reno. This program was made possible through a generous grant from Nevada Gold Mines.

The Carlin program was presented to the fourth-graders by Senior Judge Barbara Nethery and Justice of the Peace Teri Feasel.

Reading & Robes program features judges in their robes teaching children about the courts, civic responsibilities and the power of reading. Under the program, the elementary students receive two autobiographical books by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Each copy is autographed, and the students also receive a stuffed animal and a gavel-shaped pencil from the college along with a backpack to hold it all.

“Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” encourages children not to fear people with disabilities or medical conditions (Sotomayor herself had to manage childhood diabetes). The book features a group of friends who all have different abilities and shows how they use their unique strengths to work together in planting a garden.

In “Turning Pages,” the justice explains her love of books and how they helped her learn and explore the world around her and beyond, inspiring her journey to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since the program began in 2019, Reading & Robes has taught more than a thousand students, many from disadvantage backgrounds like Sotomayor. The Justice’s parents were from Puerto Rico and she grew up in public housing in the Bronx.

