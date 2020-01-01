Judicial filings kick off election season

ELKO – Candidates seeking one of three district judge positions will have the opportunity to file starting Monday at 8 a.m.

The Elko County Clerk’s Office will open one hour early to receive candidate filings for judicial positions in the 2020 election.

The 10-day filing period ends Jan. 17 at 5 p.m.

The Fourth Judicial Court of Elko County has three district judge benches on the ballot this November.

Department 1 Judge Nancy Porter and Department 2 Judge Al Kacin each announced their intention to run for re-election for another six-year term.

Justice of the Peace Mason Simons also announced his intention to run for the newly created Department 3 bench, which also carries a six-year term.

Simons was elected to his second term as Department A justice of the peace in 2016.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, district court candidates must be licensed and admitted to practice law in the state of Nevada, another state or District of Columbia for not less than 10 years preceding election or appointment.