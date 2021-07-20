July artist of the month

ELKO – Artist Linda Roberts enjoys creating works that inspire others to “see what she sees.” Her lifelike paintings are on display and for sale at Clearly Nevada Art Gallery through the end of July.

“I have been interested in art since I was a child,” said Roberts. “I sketched and drew a lot, but did not pick up a brush and try to paint seriously until 1973. I have been painting landscapes, figures, and animals and selling my work since 1995.”

Before becoming a talented painter, Roberts had a lengthy career as a data base analyst at the Ogden Defense Depot.

“I wish to portray the incredible beauty of our natural world, as well as special moments in time, so that I might tell a story or share my thoughts and feelings with others through my paintings,” Roberts said.

Indeed, all of the works that Roberts is sharing locally appear realistic and “in the moment.” A bull and cow elk painted on a large, vertical canvas seem to “stride forth” from the forest of the Wyoming wilderness.

“I work mostly in oils, but also delve into acrylic, pastel and watercolor. I have created paintings on canvas, board, paper, card stock, antlers, slate, deerskin, tee shirts and even mushrooms. If it doesn’t move, I’m liable to paint on it!”