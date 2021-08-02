July ties record for Elko heat

ELKO – After a record-shattering warm June in Elko, the average temperature for July tied the warmest on record.

The average temperature in Elko was 77.2 degrees, which is 5.3 degrees above the normal of 71.9 degrees.

Highs reached record levels on four days in July, while only three days failed to reach 90 or more degrees.

June’s average temperature was 71.1 degrees, which was 7.9 degrees above normal.

Total precipitation in July was 0.35 inches, which is 0.01 inches below the normal of 0.36 inches.

A half-inch of rain on Aug. 1 helped push the water year total above 7 inches, at 7.09. However, that’s still 2 inches below the normal mark of 9.08.

Despite the wet beginning to August, dry conditions are forecast for Tuesday through Saturday.

