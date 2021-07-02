June was a record-shattering 7.9 degrees hotter than normal in Elko

ELKO – Six record highs and unusually warm nighttime temperatures helped make June 2021 the hottest June on record in Elko.

The average temperature of 71.1 degrees was a record-shattering 7.9 degrees above normal for the month.

A record high of 94 degrees was set on June 2, 97 degrees on June 3, 95 on June 4, 98 on June 19 and 98 again on June 21.

The average low was 50.4 degrees. No freezing temperatures were record all month; the lowest was 34 degrees on June 11.

Only a trace of precipitation was recorded in Elko, compared with a normal .57 inches.

June’s heat wave affected most of the western U.S., according to a National Weather Service article titled “Astounding heat obliterates all-time records across the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada in June 2021.”

“The most direct cause of the blistering heat was a high-pressure system, stronger than ever observed in the region, that sat over the region for several days, unwilling to move like a stubborn dog on a walk,” stated the article. “The cloudless skies and sinking air associated with the high pressure helped record temperatures build.”

Downslope winds generated by the high pressure also contributed to the heat.