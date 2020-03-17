Jury trials canceled for next month

ELKO – Jury trials have been suspended for a month as new district court procedures were enacted Tuesday in response to public safety concerns surrounding coronavirus.

In a joint statement, district judges Al Kacin and Nancy Porter announced that the new procedures are designed to reduce exposure of the public and county employees to the virus.

Essential cases and hearings will be conducted in-person, which includes criminal proceedings such as arraignments, sentencings, bail motions, and probation revocation hearings.

Civil cases, juvenile delinquency matters, abuse and neglect preliminary protective hearings, and probate petitions are also included.

For guardianship matters, only compliance-related hearings will continue; however, protected persons may appear in court through alternative means, such as a phone call or videoconferencing.

Criminal and civil trials have been suspended for the next 30 days and will be rescheduled as the court calendar allows.

Prospective jurors who have been summoned are asked not to appear.

Currently, there are no jury trials taking place in Department 1 or Department 2.