Justice courts respond to coronavirus

ELKO – Multiple changes to the Elko County justice courts were ordered this week to avoid in-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among them are ordering the release of anyone arrested for traffic offenses or bench warrants, conducting criminal hearings by telephone or videoconferencing, and suspending traffic court for 60 days.
Under the administrative orders issued by the Elko, Carlin and Eastline justice courts effective March 19, traffic offenders and individuals arrested on a bench warrant will be released on their own recognizance and assigned a court date for a future appearance in justice court.
The order also stipulates defendants arrested outside of Elko County on a misdemeanor or bench warrant will be released from custody and given a date to appear in justice court.
The order is to maintain safety precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. In response, the justice court is switching to telephone or videoconferencing for criminal in-custody hearings. Out-of-custody preliminary hearings and DUI trails will remain on the calendar.
Jury trials for domestic battery in Elko and West Wendover will be rescheduled, and prospective jurors who have been summoned are asked not to appear.
Cases to be conducted at the Elko County Courthouse include preliminary hearings, criminal trials, protection orders and eviction hearings.
Non-essential cases such as general, civil, small claims and eviction actions will be continued and set for a later date, with litigants to be notified via mail or email.
The justice courts advise individuals to make payments by mail, online or calling court staff.
Access to the Elko County Courthouse was limited to employees starting March 19. Departments will schedule appointments for members of the public who need assistance.
Anyone arriving at the court facilities who exhibits signs of illness or distress shall be refused entry by security staff, according to all three orders.
The administrative order was filed two days after the Fourth Judicial Court issued a separate order on March 16 that suspended jury trials for 30 days.
Elko District Court arraignments and sentencings are to be conducted in person, along with bail, probation, civil, juvenile delinquency, protection hearings and probate petitions.
Guardianship cases will be heard, with protected persons appearing through telephone or video conferencing.
Courts statewide are taking similar actions. Federal court trials in Reno and Las Vegas have been continued until April 10.
On Wednesday, the Elko County District Attorney’s office restricted public access, except for subpoenaed witnesses necessary for court proceedings.
The office will handle criminal prosecutions and child support matters by telephone, email, or other electronic communications until further notice.
District Attorney Tyler Ingram noted that while the courts have not suspended operations, the DA’s office is “legally obligated to be available to the courts when the courts deem it necessary.”
“At this point, I do not plan to deviate from our obligations,” Ingram said. “We will continue to attempt to provide the best service that we are able to, and we will continue to monitor the situation and make appropriate adjustments as necessary.”