Justice courts respond to coronavirus

ELKO – Multiple changes to the Elko County justice courts were ordered this week to avoid in-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among them are ordering the release of anyone arrested for traffic offenses or bench warrants, conducting criminal hearings by telephone or videoconferencing, and suspending traffic court for 60 days.

Under the administrative orders issued by the Elko, Carlin and Eastline justice courts effective March 19, traffic offenders and individuals arrested on a bench warrant will be released on their own recognizance and assigned a court date for a future appearance in justice court.

The order also stipulates defendants arrested outside of Elko County on a misdemeanor or bench warrant will be released from custody and given a date to appear in justice court.

The order is to maintain safety precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control to reduce the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. In response, the justice court is switching to telephone or videoconferencing for criminal in-custody hearings. Out-of-custody preliminary hearings and DUI trails will remain on the calendar.

Jury trials for domestic battery in Elko and West Wendover will be rescheduled, and prospective jurors who have been summoned are asked not to appear.