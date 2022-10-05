Justice of the peace candidates debate law degree, experience in forum

ELKO – What qualifies a candidate to be a judge in a rural community?

That was one of the talking points discussed by candidates for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B during a candidate forum hosted by the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening at the Elko Conference Center.

Elko Police Detective Bryan Drake and attorney David Loreman, who are vying for the seat in the November general election, debated over how much education and experience defines the best candidate to handle cases as Elko Township and Municipal Court Judge.

Having an understanding of the law was first mentioned by Loreman, who has practiced law in Elko County since 1991.

Loreman emphasized “doing the job” was essential to being justice of the peace. “You can’t speculate as to what thing you want to bring into the court, you have to deal with the cases and the case load and the people that come through the court.”

Drake, who has served as an officer with the Elko Police Department for nearly 20 years, said he believed the judge’s most important role in the court is determining if there is enough probable cause in felony or gross misdemeanor cases to have the defendant bound over to Elko District Court. “I would say that effectively reviewing those cases would be the most important.”

Both candidates discussed Nevada law, which does not require a law degree for justice of the peace candidates in less populated counties.

Drake pointed to lay judges in Elko and Carson City who did not have a law degree as an example that the system currently works well, stating he did not see a reason to change the current law. “There are several examples of plenty of lay judges who have gone on to accomplish great things.”

“We shouldn’t confuse education and experience with aptitude,” Drake said, adding he is working on a master’s degree and is interested in attending law school. “I have an aptitude to learn the job and serve the community, which I have done for the last 20-plus years.”

Loreman disagreed, explaining that he qualifies to be a justice of the peace in other counties, including Clark and Washoe, due to his 38 years of practicing law, and his experience would be useful on the bench. “I believe this job involves a legal-trained person with regard to being a lawyer.”

“It helps to have that knowledge and you’re not going to get that by on-the-job training,” Loreman said. “Even if you say you’re going to law school, that’s going to take three plus years to get it done and you have to be accredited and pass the bar. That’s just the way Nevada is.”

Regarding enforcing tougher sentencing, both candidates pointed to the current laws that dictate penalties for crimes. Each candidate also suggested looking into establishing a mental health court for Elko County.

“The only way to get [the sentence] longer is if you have more counts on it,” Loreman said. “If I gave someone six months and a $1,000 fine, that’s the maximum. There’s nothing else that you can do, and in certain circumstances it probably needs to be more.”

“There’s still a lot of leeway for justices to make decisions, even within the confines of those laws,” Drake said. “I think it’s important for the justice to evaluate each case when making their decision.”

Each candidate asked for the community’s vote for Justice of the Peace in November.

“I hope that I’ve let people know that regardless of the fact that I don’t possess a law degree that I am a viable candidate for this position,” Drake said. ”There are those who do not have law degrees that have been very successful in the position that I am seeking.”

“I would thank you to review the matter as far as credentials in this case and I would like your vote for 2022,” Loreman said. “I’ve been here for Elko and Spring Creek and I will be here for Elko and Spring Creek if voted in for the next six years.”