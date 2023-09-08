ELKO – Elko County Commissioners took the first step toward establishment of an advisory panel on school projects required by new state law that also provides $64.5 million for a new school in Owyhee, approving Commissioner Jon Karr as chairman.

Karr, who served on the Elko County School District Board of Trustees before becoming a county commissioner, becomes panel chairman based on AB519, which states that one member will be the chairman of the commissioners or the chairman’s designee and that person will chair the panel.

Board Chairman Rex Steninger designated Karr, and the county will be soliciting interest in nominees to fill another county spot. AB519 states that one member will be a county resident with experience in financing public works projects, and Steninger will make that appointment.

The five-member advisory panel also will include a school trustee and a school board appointee who will have experience building school facilities to be appointed by the school board.

AB519 requires a tribal representative to round out the five-member panel.

Karr told commissioners on Sept. 6 he wasn’t sure how the appointment of a tribal representative will work since there isn’t one single tribe, but they will “have to figure it out.”

At Owyhee, Shoshone and Paiute tribes are together on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, and the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone has colonies in Elko, Wells, South Fork, all in Elko County, and in Battle Mountain in Lander County. The Te-Moak Tribal Council is over the colonies.

AB519 states that one member will be “a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe or nation located in whole or in part within the boundaries of the county, appointed by the executive head of the federally recognized Indian tribe or nation.”

Will Adler of Silver State Government Relations, who represented Duck Valley in the efforts to call attention to the need for a new school, worked with the Nevada Legislature and helped call attention to a contamination plume in the town of Owyhee, thanked commissioners by phone for being “proactive” in starting the advisory panel early in the process.

Along with providing the $64.5 million for a new school at Owyhee 100 miles north of Elko and ordering the advisory panel, the bill provides for two $25 million grant funds — one for tribal schools throughout Nevada and the other for any rural county to seek matching grants.

Additionally, the bill singles out Elko County, requiring the county to levy a tax of between a penny and 25 cents for school projects, including any extra costs for the Owyhee school above $64.5 million. The county hasn’t yet set a tax or decided to use a portion of current tax levies to meet AB519 demands but must decide by June 30, 2024.

The bill also allows any county with a population of less than 100,000 to levy a tax for schools, even if it goes over the state tax cap of $3.64 per $100 assessed valuation.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he would like to “delve into the regulations more,” to learn more about AB519 and “who will be the ultimate decision-maker” on school projects. He suggested Rand Greenburg, the county’s chief civil deputy district attorney, could study the bill.

Karr said he envisions the advisory panel making recommendations to county commissioners.

Elko County School District Superintendent Clayton Anderson told commissioners that “we’re coming to find out there’s a lot of opportunities with this bill.”

ECSD has already established a special fund for the $64.5 million that will be coming from the state for the new school in Owyhee, and Anderson earlier told trustees that the school district will manage those funds and must return any that might be left over to the state general fund.

The county’s capital projects fund will be separate from the Owyhee school money, with revenue coming from the designated tax levy, grants and donations, and the advisory panel will be tracking that fund and considering potential school projects that would use money from that fund.

In the past, ECSD paid for new school projects out of a 75-cent pay-as-you-go property tax, but voters defeated that tax in 2020, and voters rejected a $50 million bond issue for school construction in 2021. Those actions left the district without a revenue source for new construction.

Elko County took 50 cents of the 75-cent tax levy that had been for pay-as-you-go and designated it for community projects. Cities in the county took portions of that 75-cent levy, too.