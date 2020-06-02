× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the graduating class of 2020, I offer both my congratulations and my condolences. Your “graduation” will forever be marred with an asterisk. It’s a tragedy that your class will not be afforded the opportunity to assemble for commencement exercises as every preceding class has. Instead, the best that we can muster is a parade and a gloved handoff of your diploma as a substitution for a traditional graduation. EHS principal Tim Wickersham, staff and volunteers are all working diligently to create a memorable event, and I am confident that the community will show up to celebrate your achievement.

I am far removed by decades from my high school graduation. I wasn’t particularly excited about commencement ceremonies, but felt obligated to participate with family coming from afar to attend. I am left to wonder if my graduation had been canceled under similar circumstances in 1982, how I would have felt? Even though I was an unenthusiastic participant, certainly I would have felt cheated and experienced a sense of loss for having the opportunity stripped away.