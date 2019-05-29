{{featured_button_text}}
KELK off air after radio tower collapses

Elko Broadcasting Co.'s radio tower rests on top of two vehicles in the Garibaldi's Restaurant parking lot Wednesday night after a semi-truck clipped guy wires supporting the tower, also knocking out some power lines. 

 TONI R. MILANO

ELKO – Three vehicles were damaged in a restaurant parking lot after a radio station tower collapsed Wednesday night, taking KELK off the air.

A 198-foot radio tower located behind Elko Broadcasting Co. at 1800 Idaho Street fell after supporting guywires were struck by a semi-trailer in the parking lot behind Garibaldi’s Restaurant, said Paul Gardner, owner of Elko Broadcasting. 

Another portion of the tower collapsed behind the radio station, he said. 

Elko police and Elko Fire Department crews were called to the scene at about 7:35 p.m.

KELK 1240 AM was knocked off the air, Gardner added, but the company's FM stations were still on the air.

Gardner, who was at the site of the collapse after the accident, said it could be a few days before KELK would be back on the air.

"We'll get it up as soon as we possibly can," Gardner said. 

He also said no one was injured and no other structures were damaged other than the fence around the tower.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Load comments