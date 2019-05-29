ELKO – Three vehicles were damaged in a restaurant parking lot after a radio station tower collapsed Wednesday night, taking KELK off the air.
A 198-foot radio tower located behind Elko Broadcasting Co. at 1800 Idaho Street fell after supporting guywires were struck by a semi-trailer in the parking lot behind Garibaldi’s Restaurant, said Paul Gardner, owner of Elko Broadcasting.
Another portion of the tower collapsed behind the radio station, he said.
Elko police and Elko Fire Department crews were called to the scene at about 7:35 p.m.
KELK 1240 AM was knocked off the air, Gardner added, but the company's FM stations were still on the air.
Gardner, who was at the site of the collapse after the accident, said it could be a few days before KELK would be back on the air.
"We'll get it up as soon as we possibly can," Gardner said.
He also said no one was injured and no other structures were damaged other than the fence around the tower.
