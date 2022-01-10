Kendra Lusk names Boys & Girls Club for $1,000 grant

ELKO -- Spring Creek High School alumna and girls’ cross-country and track star Kendra Lusk named the Boys & Girls Club as the recipient of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward Program,” which allowed athletes to award a $1,000 grant to a nonprofit of the athlete’s choice.

Lusk, who was one of the most decorated runners in the history of SCHS, was named the 2020-2021 Nevada Girls Cross Country Gatorade Athlete of the Year. The Gatorade program recognizes the nation’s most elite high school athletes for excellence in their sport and the classroom.

Over Christmas break, Lusk visited the Boys & Girls Club of Elko. She spoke about health concerns that affect youth and offered advice for those seeking changes in their lives.

“Cross country and track kept me out of trouble in high school,” Lusk said. “My focus was to run and keep my fitness up. Athletics was my priority, and I wanted to compete on a collegiate level. I wanted to reach my future potential, and I wasn’t going to do anything that would compromise that.”

Kendra had a successful high school career on the Spring Creek High School girls’ cross-country and track teams. She graduated in the spring of 2021, despite a trying senior year due to COVID-19 athletic participation restrictions. She said she stayed focused on her graduation and setting her sites to compete at the collegiate level.

Last fall, Lusk committed to Montana State University in Bozeman to run competitively on the Bobcats’ cross-country, indoor track, and outdoor track teams.

She has finished her first season with MSU and is currently running for the Bobcats, competing in all regular season meets and nationals. Over the last four years, her growth as an athlete has brought pride to the community.

When asked what her message is to the youth of Elko County and members of the Boys & Girls Clubs, Kendra advised them to find their passion and create goals to achieve it.

“Find something that you’re super passionate about and work towards that,” she said. “Coming out of high school, knowing that I had accomplished so much was super satisfying. The awards were nice, and all, but it was nice to know that I had worked so hard and had been successful because I stayed focused.”

The Boys & Girls Club currently offers spring and fall soccer leagues and basketball and volleyball leagues for kindergarten through fifth grade. It promotes a focus on health, fitness, and academic excellence while shunning substance abuse, which are key components of the programming at the Club.

