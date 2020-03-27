Khoury’s striving to keep up with demand from shoppers

“It wasn’t just the toilet paper and the paper towels” that were selling out as customers stocked up, Khoury said. “They were buying everything. They were worried and I don’t blame them.”

There are still some products in scarce supply as manufacturers struggle trying to keep up with demand.

“Our employees are here when we need them, they have not left us,” she said. “We are all one big family here. We have employees who have worked here since the ’90s.”

The store has upped its sanitizing operations and has posted signs about social distancing. She said the store has every other register open to help people stay separated from each other. Cash register operators wear gloves and are required to take a break every two hours so they can wash their hands and rest.

The stores have reduced hours and are now open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Senior citizens can come in from 6 to 7 a.m. to shop during reduced traffic.

The main store was being remodeled when the crisis hit. Khoury said they had brought in brand new deli coolers and meat freezers.

“Of, course, we had to get them out on the floor,” she said.