Khoury’s striving to keep up with demand from shoppers

ELKO – As the coronavirus sweeps Nevada and the rest of the nation, the owners and staff of privately owned grocer Khoury’s work around the clock to keep supplies on hand.
“We are all in this together,” said Nawal Khoury, co-owner of the chain of four Northern Nevada stores located in Carlin, Spring Creek and Winnemucca.
Khoury wants the community know they are doing everything they can to keep stores open and stocked.
“Our supplies are getting better,” she said Friday. “We are getting 75 percent of our orders, especially the central store (in Spring Creek). There is still high demand in some of the departments, like eggs.”
Khoury said this is the first week that warehouses were allocating all of the products to the retailers.
“Everybody has been getting the minimum just to get by,” she said.
Now that more products are getting into the warehouses, the grocery stores are able to bring more to the retail market.
“It wasn’t just the toilet paper and the paper towels” that were selling out as customers stocked up, Khoury said. “They were buying everything. They were worried and I don’t blame them.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are still some products in scarce supply as manufacturers struggle trying to keep up with demand.
“Our employees are here when we need them, they have not left us,” she said. “We are all one big family here. We have employees who have worked here since the ’90s.”
The store has upped its sanitizing operations and has posted signs about social distancing. She said the store has every other register open to help people stay separated from each other. Cash register operators wear gloves and are required to take a break every two hours so they can wash their hands and rest.
The stores have reduced hours and are now open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Senior citizens can come in from 6 to 7 a.m. to shop during reduced traffic.
The main store was being remodeled when the crisis hit. Khoury said they had brought in brand new deli coolers and meat freezers.
“Of, course, we had to get them out on the floor,” she said.
“Our customers are wonderful and very appreciative,” Khoury said. “We are here for them and here to take care of our community that we love. Are we losing sleep over this? Of course we are.”
The slot machine section of the store has been shut down as required by Gov. Steve Sisolak and the eat-in space in the Carlin store is closed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.