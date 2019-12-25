Khoury's Winterfest benefits local groups

SPRING CREEK – Khourys has donated $3,000 to local groups participating in the 13th annual Winterfest with fireworks that was held on Dec. 6.

“Khoury’s has been a huge part of the Elko County community for 39-plus years and is an avid supporter of various groups throughout our community,” said Tiffany M. Williams, FBLA adviser at Spring Creek High School.

Khourys provided all the products for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department, whose members sold hot dogs and chili, and for SCHS Future Business Leaders of America, whose members sold coffee and hot chocolate. Each group was given $1,000. Khoury’s also donated $500 each to the SCHS Band and Choir, whose members played and sang live music at Winterfest.

“Without partnering with businesses like Khourys, we would not be able to do the activities that we do,” said Williams.

