Khoury's donates $50,000 to Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club

ELKO – The Khoury family has once again stepped in and helped the community of Spring Creek, with a $50,000 donation to the new Boys & Girls Club of Spring Creek.

The Khoury family has been a part of the Spring Creek community for over 40 years and has always put the community as a top priority, said Rusty Bahr, Boys and Girls Club CEO.

Currently they have four stores with two operating in Spring Creek, and one in each Carlin and Winnemucca.

The Khoury family has supported the Boys and Girls Club for over 30 years, participating in all fundraisers held by the Boys and Girls Club, Bahr added.

“Khoury’s is one of the foundations of the Spring Creek community. We are grateful for their long-term support and this new major gift,” he said. “They go above and beyond and continue to give to the community.”

The Boys & Girls Club invites the entire community to the groundbreaking ceremony at noon on Aug. 17 at Schuckmann’s Sports Complex in Spring Creek.

The Boys and Girls Club have countless ways for the community to help. To learn more, visit their website at www.bgcelko.org.

