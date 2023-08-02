The ninth annual Kickin’ Cancer Away 5K was held on Saturday June 17, 2023. This was the Kickin’ Cancer Away Crew’s team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life, the Elko Cancer Network and Huntsman Cancer Institute.

In this non-competitive family friendly event, there were approximately 49 adults, 23 kids, five strollers, and six dogs completing the 3.1-mile course. Seven participants were cancer Survivors, as were many working behind the scenes.

We also had a Kid’s Kickin’ Cancer Away Foot Race afterward, in the Peace Park, in which 19 kids took part. Donations are still coming in, but approximately $2,500 was raised to donate to the above cancer organizations.

Many participants ran, walked, or strolled “In Honor of” and “In Memory of” loved ones, family, and friends, who have fought, survived, and/or lost their battles with cancer. Several of the participating cancer Survivors have also recovered from major orthopedic surgeries after their cancer treatments and surgeries.

We would like to thank aLL those community members, businesses and individuals that continue to help support with generous donations, time, participation, behind the scenes help, security, etc., which all help to make this event safe and successful.

2023 Donors and supporters are:

Danny Gillins with Raymond James, Iolanda Gillins – EDC (Event & Decore Concepts), LP Insurance, Trinity Steelman, Jeff & Jenny Eckert – Full Range Physical Therapy, Scott Ygoa - The Star Hotel, John & Kathy Lemich – Machi’s, Lane & Tina Diedrichsen – Pizza Barn, Varmae Betancourt – Taco Time, Elisa - La Fiesta, Antiquini Sanchez – Spoon Me, Tammy Montes De Oca – Tangles, Brittany Streeter – The Sudsy Hen, Steven & Brooke Smith – Good Blends, Rachel McAdoo - McAdoo’s, Bob & Chris Burrows – Bonanza Produce, Brandi Betancourt – Allusive Images, Neil Harris, Aunt Margie Byers, Jim & Kathy Matthew, Motorola, Dorothy Rink, Ross & Courtney Nalivka – Last Stop Nutrition, Greg & Sheila Staszak, Mark Staszak, Rudy & Barbara Jimenez, Christi & Micky Melton, Launa Jimenez, Everything Elko Magazine, Elko Daily Free Press, Bri Drake – Elko Relay for Life, Elko Cancer Network, Great Basin College, Elko Police Department, Ross/Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament, Dr. Erik Smith, DMD of Children’s Dentistry of Elko.