Kicks for Kids brings in 265 pairs of shoes, boots

ELKO – The seventh annual Kicks for Kids donations this year ended with a total of 265 new or used shoes and boots for kids in the community, along with cash donations totaling $325.

Power partners for Ignite Life Chiropractic's shoe drive this year were Guild Mortgage, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and American Staffing.

Items were collected throughout the months of November, and are to be distributed to kids in need throughout Elko County by Communities In Schools.

“Our Power Partners this year were just amazing and we couldn't have done it without them,” said Dr. Josh Byers, Ignite Life owner.

For seven years, Kicks for Kids has collected more than 1,300 pairs of footwear for needy children to be distributed throughout Elko County by CIS.

The next charity drive, the Undie 500, starts Feb. 1 and ends on Feb. 28. New packaged underwear and socks for kids in need grades K-12 will be collected during the month.

"We love being able to help with projects that will help kids throughout Elko County and look forward to more projects in the future," Byers said. “A huge thank you to everyone for your generous donations."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0