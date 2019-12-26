Kicks for Kids brings in 217 donations

ELKO – The fifth annual Kicks for Kids exceeded donations of new or slightly worn boots and shoes this year, helped by four community partners.

The charity drive received 217 pairs of boots and shoes between Nov. 4 and Dec. 13 for distribution to needy schoolchildren throughout Elko County by Communities In Schools.

Since the drive started in 2015, nearly 950 pairs of shoes and boots have been collected.

“We are super blessed to be in a community that shows a huge outpouring to those in need, especially during the holiday season,” said Ignite Life Chiropractic owner Dr. Josh Byers.

“We are also excited about the Power Partnerships we’ve had this year,” Byers added.

This year, the drive added four drop-off locations at American Staffing Inc., Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, Elko Broadcasting Co., and PACE Coalition to collect the items and spread the word about the shoe drive on social media.

At the end of the drive, about $190 in cash donations was also donated to CIS to purchase more boots and shoes.

The next charity drive, the Undie 500, starts Feb.3 and runs through Feb. 28.

“We look forward to our future service projects that will help Elko County,” Byers said. “Thank you, everyone, for your donations.”

