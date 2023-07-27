ELKO – Children who wandered into an abandoned mine shaft north of Winnemucca found dynamite and blasting caps inside.

The Elko Bomb Squad was called to Paradise Valley to dispose of the explosives on Wednesday.

“In coordination with the Bureau of Land Management and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the Elko Bomb Squad entered the abandoned mine and safely disposed of the dynamite as well as blasting caps that were strewn along the ground,” stated the Elko Police Department.

The Elko Bomb Squad is one of four bomb squads in the state and is responsible for responding to explosive hazards in Elko, Humboldt, Eureka, White Pine and Lander County.

Police said the entrance to the mine is being sealed off by the BLM.

“As a reminder it is never safe to wander into abandoned mine shafts. As well as the possibility of old explosives being inside, there is the ever present possibility of a cave in, bad air, fall hazards, and the possibility of contracting hantavirus from the rodents that frequent those areas,” police said.

According to the Nevada Division of Minerals an estimated 300,000 abandoned mine features exist in the state, and about 50,000 of them likely present physical safety hazards.