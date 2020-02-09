4 killed in crash south of Wells

ELKO – A crash on U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells killed four people and closed the highway in both directions shortly before noon Saturday.

Sgt. Matt McLaughlin of the Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash involving two passenger cars occurred at about 11:40 Saturday morning.

There were a total of four occupants in the two vehicles and all four died at the scene of the accident, he said.

The crash was about 25 miles south of Wells. The highway was closed in both directions, and the highway patrol urged motorists to use alternate routes, such as U.S. 93A south of Wendover.

