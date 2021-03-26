Killing coyotes: Nevada polarized over the growing movement to ban contest hunts

“The coyote, and I don’t know if people believe this or not, but it actually has messed up the brain of that cow. That cow was crazy after that experience.”

“We tubed the calf three or four times, and he died yesterday morning.”

“That calf and that cow were probably worth $1800 to $2000 to me,” Brough said “That cow is now maybe worth $500, and of course the calf is dead. So I’m out $1200 to $1500 bucks on that deal.”

“I’ve seen coyotes, as an outfitter, actively after deer, actually chasing deer. I’ve seen 10 coyotes together in row, going down some country. I’ve seen coyotes herd some deer up into some snow, and that’s what they were doing was trying to keep those deer in that snow. Because they could run on top and the deer were sinking through.”

“Elko County was nationally, internationally known for its deer herd. And not anymore. The deer are just not there. And that’s because of the coyote.”

Brough is concerned that the movement to restrict the killing of coyotes could continue to grow.