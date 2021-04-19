Kindergarten, new student registration underway

ELKO – Kindergarten and new student registration for the 2021-22 school year is now underway via online enrollment.

An online registration portal opened on Monday that is available on the Elko County School District’s website and on each school’s website.

Parents need to have current immunization records, a birth certificate and proof of residency, such as a utility bill that shows parent’s name and address to be scanned and uploaded during the registration process.

Early registration for kindergarten ends May 15.

For questions or assistance, parents are asked to call their child’s attendance area school.

---

