Kinross Bald Mountain provides support to community groups during COVID-19 crisis

“Thanks to the generous donation to the WPCSD from Kinross Bald Mountain, our nutrition program will be able to continue providing both breakfast and lunch to families in the community,” said WPCSD Superintendent Adam Young. “What a blessing it is for our community to have partners that offer support during this difficult time.”

Also in White Pine County, Bald Mountain Mine committed to contribute $8,000 to the White Pine Ministerial Association. The nonprofit serves about 300 people in the Ely area through its foodbank, which has seen an increased demand since the COVID-19 crisis began.

“I thank [Kinross Bald Mountain] so much for your interest and helping us feed hungry people here in Ely,” said Robert Winder with the White Pine Ministerial Association.

Bald Mountain Mine also donated $6,000 to the Eureka Senior Center to provide meal and grocery delivery service to about 75 Eureka and Crescent Valley senior citizens. The program has seen increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, when these residents must shelter at home.

“With this crisis, the donation will allow us to buy more food so we can supply them with more nutritious items because they cannot go out to get food,” said Millie Oram, Eureka Senior Center director.