Kinross Bald Mountain provides support to community groups during COVID-19 crisis

WHITE PINE COUNTY -- Kinross Bald Mountain announced today support totalling $59,200 for community food programs directed toward schoolchildren, senior citizens and others in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Bald Mountain wanted to support members of our community who have been especially affected during this difficult time,” said Adriano Sobreira, vice president and general manager at Bald Mountain Mine. “We value putting people first and outstanding corporate citizenship, and our hearts go out to those in our communities who are in need.”
Bald Mountain Mine donated $35,000 to Elko County School District to help extend a weekday meal program to 650 students in Spring Creek. The meal program provides food from other locations in Elko County, including Southside Elementary School in Elko, but this donation allows service in Spring Creek. Nevada Gold Mines also made a matching donation to ESCD.
“This timely assistance from our community partners will allow us to significantly reduce the strain on the Southside Elementary kitchen while simultaneously extending our reach in providing food service to the Spring Creek area,” said Todd Pehrson, Superintendent of Elko County School District.
To White Pine County School District, Bald Mountain Mine donated $7,200 to cover the cost of weekend meals in April during the mandatory school closure. The donation allows the WPCSD to extend its food service to for 300 students during the weekend.
“Thanks to the generous donation to the WPCSD from Kinross Bald Mountain, our nutrition program will be able to continue providing both breakfast and lunch to families in the community,” said WPCSD Superintendent Adam Young. “What a blessing it is for our community to have partners that offer support during this difficult time.”
Also in White Pine County, Bald Mountain Mine committed to contribute $8,000 to the White Pine Ministerial Association. The nonprofit serves about 300 people in the Ely area through its foodbank, which has seen an increased demand since the COVID-19 crisis began.
“I thank [Kinross Bald Mountain] so much for your interest and helping us feed hungry people here in Ely,” said Robert Winder with the White Pine Ministerial Association.
Bald Mountain Mine also donated $6,000 to the Eureka Senior Center to provide meal and grocery delivery service to about 75 Eureka and Crescent Valley senior citizens. The program has seen increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, when these residents must shelter at home.
“With this crisis, the donation will allow us to buy more food so we can supply them with more nutritious items because they cannot go out to get food,” said Millie Oram, Eureka Senior Center director.
Bald Mountain also contributed $3,000 to the Friends In Service Helping (FISH) foodbank in Elko to assist with growing demand. FISH estimates that it has been serving more than 100 families through its drive-thru meal pickup program, and has been providing additional meals through its Samaritan House and soup kitchen. Earlier this year, Bald Mountain supported FISH by donating $1,200 and half a steer.
“We can't thank Kinross enough for their tremendous contribution to our community during this time of need,” said Tammy King, FISH foodbank manager.
Bald Mountain Mine operates in White Pine County and draws a workforce from the Elko, Ely and Eureka areas. The mine continues to safely operate during the COVID-19 situation and has put in place extra precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including rigorous social distancing measures, following state-required protocols for the mining industry.
