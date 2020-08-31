Kistler creates beach scene in the high desert

“It took me exactly six days to complete the mural, and on the seventh day I varnished it,” said Kistler.

“I usually paint in the mountains,” she said. “I saddled up a jet years ago with a friend because I couldn’t paint water here in Nevada because we don’t have an abundance of it. We landed in New York and went all around eating lobster and painting and painting.”

For the beach mural, Kistler worked with scaffolding and a ladder, which she said was a little challenging.

“I had to scoop my brush full of paint and then go up the ladder, paint a little bit and then go down the ladder,” Kistler said. “It was a workout.”

Because the mural is painted dark around the edges in the areas of the cave opening and the central area is lighter, the eye moves into the painting and outward to sea, giving the feeling of a vast, open space.

Kistler has painted a number of murals during her career. She and her students worked on several mural projects at Wooster High School in Reno. She painted a mural for the University of Nevada Reno, another in a church, one for the athletic center on the Double Diamond Ranch and one at the California Trail Interpretive Center. She has also painted another private mural of an Italian scene in a wine cellar.