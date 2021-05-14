Kiwanis 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging and Skillathon results

ELKO -- Elko County 4-H and FFA members applied their knowledge of livestock animals by participating in the Kiwanis 4-H/FFA Invitational Livestock Judging and Skillathon Contests.

Livestock judging teaches youth the skills on how to analyze a set of animals and place them on their conformation characteristics, comparing the animals against one another and against the most ideal animal for that breed and species.

Presenting reasons involves using proper livestock vocabulary when explaining why they placed the class in the order they chose as well as convincing the judge that their placing was correct. Participation in livestock judging provides many useful life skills for youth including public speaking and analytical thinking.

4-H Skillathon Contest held April 17 at the Elko County Fairgrounds included a written quiz and breed, feed and equipment identification learning stations. Skillathon provides opportunities for youth to develop a more complete knowledge of animal science.

The Kiwanis Livestock Judging and Skillathon event is held annually and is a pre-qualifying event for Elko County youth to compete in state and national events. This year’s event was judged by the Utah State University Animal Science Club, led by advisor Brett Bowman.