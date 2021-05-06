Kleeb, Silvey steal show at Toastmasters competition

ELKO — In a recent intermountain Toastmasters International competition, two members of Elko’s Sunrise Toastmasters Club took top honors.

The regional competition with participants from Idaho, Utah and Nevada was held via Zoom. Jill Silvey, with the Bureau of Land Management, gave a speech on Metamorphosis that won the Division D International Speech Contest. Her speech, with a time limit of 5-7 minutes, demonstrated a high level of skill in the use of facial expressions, gestures, vocal variety, and speech content.

George Kleeb, an instructor at Great Basin College, won the Division D evaluation contest. Competing against four others, George listened to, and then provided direct feedback to a “test” speaker. His evaluation provided information about what the speaker did well and provided suggestions for improvement.

Local Toastmasters Wendy Bernhard and Helen Hankins assisted as contest officials.

Toastmasters International is a leadership organization which provides an opportunity for members to develop speaking, thinking and listening skills. Leadership opportunities exist locally and regionally.

There are two Toastmasters Clubs in Elko. Sunrise Toastmasters Club meetings at 6:45 Friday mornings and Ruby Mountain Toastmasters Club meets Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact helenhankins@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0