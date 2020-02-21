Klobuchar rallies rural Nevada ahead of caucus

In relating to Elko voters, Klobuchar said she is the only senator running for president who is on the Agriculture committee, where she has negotiated three farm bills.

The audience applauded.

“That didn’t happen when I was in Vegas,” she responded.

Klobuchar touched on several issues, including the high cost of prescription drugs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There are two pharmaceutical lobbyists for every member of Congress,” she said, and they negotiated a provision into law that Medicare cannot negotiate less expensive drug prices. She has drafted a bill to change that.

On education, she said in her first 100 days – or first 100 seconds – she would fire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, then work to make it easier to repay student loans.

“I know there’s a lot of bumper-sticker ideas out there like free college for all, but my issue with it is that it’s not going to get us where we really need to go,” she said.

Klobuchar spoke for about 40 minutes, with much of her talk dedicated to touching, personal anecdotes. She did not take questions from the audience.