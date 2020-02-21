Klobuchar rallies rural Nevada ahead of caucus

ELKO – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota spent her last two campaign appearances in northern Nevada, rallying a small crowd Friday afternoon in Elko before heading to Reno.
She told the group of about 150 people at the Elko Convention Center that she came from a different background than President Donald Trump, who inherited $413 million from his father.
“This is my story: My grandpa worked 1500 feet underground in iron ore mines,” she said. Her father was a journalist and her mother was a second-grade teacher until the age of 70.
She said Americans live in a country of shared dreams, “that no matter where you come from or who you know or the color of your skin or who you love, that you can make it in the United States of America.”
President Trump is trying to “put a dent into that dream,” she said.
“He goes after immigrants. He goes after people of color. It seems impossible for him to put himself in the shoes of others.”
Klobuchar said a recent poll in Pennsylvania put her 17 points ahead of Trump.
Klobuchar is coming off a strong performance in the New Hampshire primary, where she placed third with nearly 20 percent of the vote.
“We’ve raised 12 million dollars since that New Hampshire debate in the first week,” she said Friday.
In relating to Elko voters, Klobuchar said she is the only senator running for president who is on the Agriculture committee, where she has negotiated three farm bills.
The audience applauded.
“That didn’t happen when I was in Vegas,” she responded.
Klobuchar touched on several issues, including the high cost of prescription drugs.
“There are two pharmaceutical lobbyists for every member of Congress,” she said, and they negotiated a provision into law that Medicare cannot negotiate less expensive drug prices. She has drafted a bill to change that.
On education, she said in her first 100 days – or first 100 seconds – she would fire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, then work to make it easier to repay student loans.
“I know there’s a lot of bumper-sticker ideas out there like free college for all, but my issue with it is that it’s not going to get us where we really need to go,” she said.
Klobuchar spoke for about 40 minutes, with much of her talk dedicated to touching, personal anecdotes. She did not take questions from the audience.
Prior to the rally, Elko County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Anderson greeted the crowd and explained the method the party would be using at Saturday’s caucus. Several people in the audience had questions about the rules – and about whether Nevada might want to switch to a primary instead.
Klobuchar’s campaign rally was the last of four appearances by top-tier candidates in Elko.
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg held a rally in Elko on Monday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was here in December, and former vice president Joe Biden in November.
“I am glad that we are able to see all of the four candidates I am interested in,” Ruth Lee told the Elko Daily Free Press ahead of Klobuchar’s rally. “I would love to see Amy on the ticket. I do think that Amy and Joe and Pete should form some type of coalition to make this happen for the benefit of the country.”
“I think this Democratic field highlights the schism in the Democratic Party,” said Andrew Church. “It’s a schism between younger, more left-leaning individuals and an older generation that tends to be more moderate. A candidate like Amy Klobachar is definitely someone I respect for her very pragmatic views.”
Commentators have repeatedly said that winning the Democratic nomination would require support from minority voters.
“I heard on KUNR the other day that one of the tribal leaders was concerned about candidates reaching out to Native American people and voters,” Ronnie Dixon, a member of the Shoshone Tribe, told the Elko Daily. “Are the candidates aware of where the Indian reservations are in the state of Nevada? We do vote. I am probably the only Native American sitting here and I am wondering if there is good outreach both ways.”
Klobuchar was one of six Democrats to qualify for Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, which included former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg for the first time.
According to the latest poll from Data for Progress, she is in sixth place in Nevada behind Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Bloomberg is not on the caucus ballot in Nevada.